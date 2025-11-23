A Teaser With Quite A Tease: New Episode of "We Call it Imagineering" On The Way
It looks like someone at WDI wanted to build a Snowman.
The latest episode of We Call It Imagineering is drawing near and a new teaser for the episode has promised some robotic fun, including quite the tease within the teaser!
What’s Happening:
- A new teaser has arrived for the latest episode of the Walt Disney Imagineering webseries, We Call It Imagineering, and “teaser” is used in the most appropriate sense of the word.
- While the short reveal of the upcoming episodes clearly has an emphasis on robotic design and advancements in Audio-Animatronics, the quick shots and glimpses will have you hitting the pause button as best you can.
- Right from the jump (literally) we see what appears to be a jumping Rocket Raccoon sliding across the floor, before seeing all kinds of different creations from Walt Disney Imagineering.
- Do you like the BDX droids? Get ready for a lot of those, as well as past favorites including Lucky the Dinosaur (remember that one?!), and recent hits like H.E.R.B.I.E. from Fantastic Four: First Steps who recently appeared at Disneyland.
- Peppered throughout the teaser we also see the evolution of the “stunt-tronic” figure that became Spider-Man, flying through the skies at Disney California Adventure.
- However, it was a tease at the end of this, well, teaser, that really will pique fans' interests.
- Taking some steps on his own, we see the feet of Olaf, clearly walking around and looking for some warm hugs.
- While in the past we’ve seen full reveals of full animatronic advancements that have yet to be seen in the parks (looking at you Duke Weaselton), we also remember that there is a full new World of Frozen coming to Disneyland Paris in the coming months, making the timing a noticeable synergistic point.
- Raise your eyebrow. That’s what we’re doing.
- The new episode of We Call It Imagineering is set to arrive on November 24th on the Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube channel.
