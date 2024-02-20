Disney Imagineering Showcases Behind-The-Scenes Look at Duke Weaselton Animatronic Figure

Several months ago, a new Audio-Animatronic crashed the presentation in Shanghai Disneyland’s opening ceremony of the new Zootopia area, and now Walt Disney Imagineering has released a new video showcasing much of the trial and error that went into the new Duke Weaselton animatronic figure.

Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a new video showcasing some behind the scenes progress with the Duke Weaselton Audio-Animatronic figure that appeared at the opening of Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia -themed land.

-themed land. Duke is a demonstration of the next iteration of robotic technology from Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development (R&D) and Disney Research.

With Duke, Imagineers have combined the ability to do all kinds of dynamic maneuvers, with their expertise in building expressive, animated faces. Just another example of how Disney is taking creativity to new heights through technological breakthroughs in storytelling.

The Duke Weaselton animatronic made his debut at the opening of Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia- themed area, crashing a presentation hosted by Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro.

themed area, crashing a presentation hosted by Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro. The show-stopping interruption caused quite the commotion amongst Disney fans, as the figure wasn’t tethered like most of the audio-animatronics that they know.

You can catch that appearance in the video below.