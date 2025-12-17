Hulu Premiere: "Tell Me Lies" Season 3 to Debut this January
Now, say you're sorry.
In less than a month, fans will be able to jump back into the drama of Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco with the premiere Hulu’s Tell Me Lies Season 3.
What’s Happening:
- Season 3 of Hulu’s Tell Me Lies is almost here!
- Announced today, December 17th, the highly anticipated third season of the drama series is set to debut on the streamer on January 13th with two new episodes.
- Tell Me Lies Season 3 follows Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) as they reunite for spring semester at Baird College.
- The pair attempt to restart their volatile relationship, believing things will be different this time.
- Past mistakes quickly resurface, undermining their efforts to move forward.
- Lucy becomes entangled in a campus controversy she desperately wants to avoid.
- The fallout from the previous year forces Lucy and Stephen’s friends to confront their own destructive patterns.
- As secrets spread across campus, escalating scandals put Lucy and her inner circle at risk.
- Other starring actors this season include Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder, Costa D’Angelo.
- Check out the Tell Me Lies Season 3 trailer below:
- In season 1, Lucy Albright begins college at Baird and enters a passionate but manipulative relationship with Stephen DeMarco, whose lies and emotional control lead to fractured friendships, mounting secrets, and a tragic event that haunts their entire social circle.
- Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of a tragic car accident.
- Lucy and Stephen continue their destructive romance while cover ups, infidelity, and power struggles unravel the friend group, exposing how deeply their choices have damaged everyone involved.
- You can catch the first two seasons now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
Read More Hulu:
- Ready for Round Two? "The Worst Trip Around the World" Returns to Hulu for Season 2
- Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2026