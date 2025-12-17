Hulu Premiere: "Tell Me Lies" Season 3 to Debut this January

In less than a month, fans will be able to jump back into the drama of Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco with the premiere Hulu’s Tell Me Lies Season 3.

What’s Happening:

Season 3 of Hulu’s Tell Me Lies is almost here!

Announced today, December 17th, the highly anticipated third season of the drama series is set to debut on the streamer on January 13th with two new episodes.

Tell Me Lies Season 3 follows Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) as they reunite for spring semester at Baird College.

The pair attempt to restart their volatile relationship, believing things will be different this time.

Past mistakes quickly resurface, undermining their efforts to move forward.

Lucy becomes entangled in a campus controversy she desperately wants to avoid.

The fallout from the previous year forces Lucy and Stephen’s friends to confront their own destructive patterns.

As secrets spread across campus, escalating scandals put Lucy and her inner circle at risk.

Other starring actors this season include Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder, Costa D’Angelo.

Check out the Tell Me Lies Season 3 trailer below:

In season 1, Lucy Albright begins college at Baird and enters a passionate but manipulative relationship with Stephen DeMarco, whose lies and emotional control lead to fractured friendships, mounting secrets, and a tragic event that haunts their entire social circle.

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of a tragic car accident.

Lucy and Stephen continue their destructive romance while cover ups, infidelity, and power struggles unravel the friend group, exposing how deeply their choices have damaged everyone involved.

You can catch the first two seasons now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Read More Hulu:

FX Orders "Seven Sisters" to Full Series