FX Orders "Seven Sisters" to Full Series
The series will star Elizabeth Olsen, Cristin Miloti, and J. Smith-Cameron
FX has picked up their ordered pilot Seven Sisters from Succession writer Will Arbery to series, set to debut on Hulu by FX.
What’s Happening:
- Haunting secrets grip a family, sparking a desperate search for truth in Will Arbery’s Seven Sisters, a new drama picked up to series on Hulu by FX.
- In Seven Sisters, a large, tight-knit family begins to unravel when a sister starts communing with a voice no one else can hear - forcing each of them to confront long-buried secrets.
- Elizabeth Olsen, Cristin Milioti and J. Smith-Cameron lead a stellar cast in a story from executive producers Arbery (Succession, Irma Vep), Garrett Basch (Ripley, What We Do in the Shadows) and Sean Durkin (Dead Ringers, Martha Marcy May Marlene), who directed the pilot.
- The series will stream on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.
- Anchored by Olsen, Milioti and J. Smith-Cameron, the series boasts a strong ensemble of artists including Anthony Edwards, Meredith Hagner, Odessa Young, Zoë Winters, Bridget Brown, Carolyn Kettig, Philip Ettinger and Ryan Eggold.
- FX’s Seven Sisters is executive produced by Will Arbery, Garrett Basch and Sean Durkin. The series is produced by FX Productions.
- Additional details about the series, like a potential debut date or timeline, have not been announced at this time.
What They’re Saying:
- Gina Balian, President, FX Entertainment: “We’ve been on the lookout for a compelling family drama, and when Will Arbery and Garrett Basch brought us Seven Sisters we found one that felt uniquely FX. It lives in the deep relatable dynamics of adult siblings and their parents but does so in a way that’s bold and original with an unexpected twist. This group of incredibly gifted actors brings this family’s secrets to life in a way that will draw audiences in and keep them guessing until the very end.”
The Latest Chapter:
- The series order comes several months after FX first ordered the pilot for Seven Sisters, which originally came back in March of this year.
- Olsen was attached to the project first, before Miloti was added to the cast shortly thereafter in March.
- The pilot (and now series) saw the reuniting of Olsen and Durken nearly 15 years after the award-winning 2011 movie Martha Marcy May Marlene.
- The series marks Basch’s fifth series for FX through his company Dive’s first-look deal, following Devs, Reservation Dogs, What We Do in the Shadows, and The Lowdown.
