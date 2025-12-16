Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2026

January on Hulu brings a strong mix of prestige drama, conversation-starting originals, and familiar comfort viewing to start the new year. With new seasons of A Thousand Blows and Tell Me Lies, the debut of FX’s The Beauty, and an expansive slate of movies and TV arriving all month long, here’s your complete guide to what’s coming to Hulu in January 2026.

Hulu Originals

A Thousand Blows (Season 2) - January 9

Inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. One year later. Hezekiah's a shadow of the man he once was whilst Sugar Goodson is estranged from his family and drinking himself to death. Just as Wapping is about to sigh its last breath, Mary Carr bursts back into town with her loyal second, Alice Diamond. In Mary's absence, Eliza's failed reign as Queen has seen her exiled whilst Indigo Jeremy has taken back control of the Elephants. Mary is back to reassemble the Forty Elephants and reclaim her crown. She sobers Sugar up, she has a use for him yet, and forms a reluctant alliance with Hezekiah to take down Indigo Jeremy once and for all. As always, Mary has a plan. And this time it's riskier than ever.

Tell Me Lies (Season 3) - January 13

Tell Me Lies Season 3 follows Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) as they've rekindled their tumultuous romance in time for spring semester at Baird College. While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with. Meanwhile, the disastrous repercussions from the previous year also force Lucy and Stephen's friends to face their own destructive behaviors. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle.



Hoops, Hopes & Dreams - January 19

The untold story of how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and an all-star team of civil rights activists took to the basketball court to attract the attention of young voters and energize the civil-rights movement, and how President Obama used that same strategy to fuel his historic campaign.

FX’s The Beauty - January 21

In FX’s The Beauty, the world of high fashion turns dark when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways. FBI Agents “Cooper Madsen” (Evan Peters) and “Jordan Bennett” (Rebecca Hall) are sent to Paris to uncover the truth. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences. Their path leads them directly into the crosshairs of “The Corporation” (Ashton Kutcher), a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly engineered a miracle drug dubbed “The Beauty,” who will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire—including unleashing his lethal enforcer, “The Assassin” (Anthony Ramos). As the epidemic spreads, “Jeremy” (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome, and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity. The Beauty is a global thriller that asks: what would you sacrifice for perfection?

New On Hulu in January

​​January 1

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2026: Special Premiere (ABC)

Global Soul Kitchen: Complete Season 2

Million Dollar Zombie Flips: Complete Season 1

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 3A

Red Eye (UK): Complete Season 2 (Sony)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

Bad Moms (2016)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Big Daddy (1999)

Big Daddy En Espanol (1999)

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

Call Me Claus (2001)

Call Me Claus En Espanol (2001)

Drunk Parents (2019)

El Aroma del Pasto Recién Cortado (2025)

Empire Records (1995) (30th Anniversary)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Heat (1995) (30th Anniversary)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania En Espanol (2012)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) (10th Anniversary)

Hotel Transylvania 2 En Espanol (2015) (10th Anniversary)

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer En Espanol (2006)

Idiocracy (2006)

Infinitely Polar Bear (2015) (10th Anniversary)

Infinitely Polar Bear En Espanol (2015) (10th Anniversary)

Interview (2007)

Irrational Man (2015) (10th Anniversary)

Irrational Man En Espanol (2015) (10th Anniversary)

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015) (10th Anniversary)

Little Manhattan (2005) (20th Anniversary)

No Me Sigas (2025)

No Nos Moverán (2025)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) (25th Anniversary)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Predators (2010) (15th Anniversary)

Red (2010) (15th Anniversary)

Red 2 (2012)

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil En Espanol (2002)

Shutter (2008)

Son-in-Law (1993)

Step Up (2006)

Super Troopers (2002)

Taken (2009)

Taken 2 (2012)

The Abyss (1989)

The Equalizer (2014)

The Equalizer En Espanol (2014)

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

The Equalizer 2 En Espanol (2018)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Illusionist (2010) (15th Anniversary)

The Informers (2009)

The Invisible Woman (2013)

The Predator (2018)

Volcano (1997)

January 2

Ash (2025)

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere (ABC)

Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory (National Geographic)

January 3

Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 1–2

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 251–252

Madeleine McCann: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Rebecca Zahau: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

January 4

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Season 9

January 5

Best Medicine: Series Premiere (Fox)

January 6

The Luckiest Man in America (2024)

January 7

The Rookie: Season 8 Premiere (ABC)

Will Trent: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live (2025)

January 8

Beer Budget Reno: Complete Season 1

The Masked Singer: Season 14 Premiere (Fox)

Dateless and Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life

The Judd Family: Truth Be Told: Complete Season 1

Kevin Costner’s The West: Complete Season 1

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3A

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 7

Gracie’s Choice (2004)

January 9

A Thousand Blows: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Fire Force: Season 3, Part 2 Premiere (SUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

Inferno (2016)

Inferno En Espanol (2016)

January 10

9-1-1: Did the Killer Call?: Complete Season 1

Mean Girl Murders: Complete Season 3

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 16

Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 10–11

Who Killed the Co-ed? An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

January 12

Fremont (2023)

January 13

Tell Me Lies: Two-Episode Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

January 15

Accused: Did I Do It?: Complete Season 1

Court Cam: Complete Season 8A

Sitting Bull: Complete Season 1

Fear Factor: House of Fear: Series Premiere (Fox)

January 16

Animal Control: Season 4 Premiere (Fox)

Going Dutch: Season 2 Premiere

Twinless (2025)

January 17

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Complete Seasons 51–52

How It’s Made: Complete Seasons 10–11

January 19

Hoops, Hopes & Dreams (Hulu Original)

January 21

FX’s The Beauty: Three-Episode Series Premiere (FX)

Retribution (2023)

January 22

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire En Espanol (2024)

I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 3–4

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 8

Safe House (2025)

The 6,000 lb Diaries with Dr. Now: Complete Season 1

January 24

Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 18

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 9 and 11

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 13

Naked and Afraid Apocalypse: Complete Season 1

See No Evil: Complete Season 8

January 26

Digimon Fusion: Complete Seasons 1–2 (DUBBED) (Toei)

Memory of a Killer: Series Premiere (Fox)

January 27

American Idol: Season 9 Premiere (ABC)

Extracted: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Wicked Little Letters (2024)

Wicked Little Letters En Espanol (2024)

January 29

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 7

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3

Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 3

Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 2

I Love You… But I Lied: After Dark: Complete Season 1

January 30

Next Level Chef: Season 5 Premiere (Fox)

Tin Soldier (2025)

January 31

Beach Hunters: Complete Season 2

Chef Grudge Match: Complete Season 1

Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 36

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 11

Leaving Hulu in January

January 3

All I Want for Christmas (2022)

Christmas on Repeat (2022)

Menorah in the Middle (2022)

My Christmas Fiancé (2022)

Santa Games (2022)

January 6

House of Darkness (2022)

January 7

True Things (2021)

January 11

Riotsville USA (2022)

January 20

Dig (2022)

The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry (2022)

January 26

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)

January 29

The Inhabitant (2022)

January 31

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)

Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now



