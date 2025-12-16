Ready for Round Two? "The Worst Trip Around the World" Returns to Hulu for Season 2

The Disney+ international series is back for a second go-around.
Hulu has given a second season order to The Worst Trip Around the World, an international comedy docu-reality series hosted by Juanpa Zurita.

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reports that The Worst Trip Around the World will be returning for a second season, with host Juanpa Zurita returning as host.
  • The eight episode series follows Zurita as he attempts to circumnavigate the globe in a single-engine plane (with no bathroom) alongside record-breaking pilot Matt Guthmiller, inviting his influencer friends to join him in crazy and extreme adventures in each country he lands on.
  • His guests included Chinguamiga, Facundo, Lele Pons, Esen Alva, Daniela Rodrice, Jair Sánchez, Harold Azuara, and Daniel Sosa.
  • Across the show’s first season, Zurita traveled to Las Vegas, Cuba, Costa Rica, Iceland, Morocco, Romania, Vietnam, and Japan. Some of his adventures included exploring underground caves, handling crocodiles, being a part of a Viking battle re-enactment, and practicing Sumo wrestling.
  • Destinations that Zurita will visiting in Season 2 include Alaska, Ireland, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Colombia, Riviera Maya, and Korea.
  • A guest from Season 1 will return to bring the adventure to a full-circle moment.
  • All episodes from the first season are now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

