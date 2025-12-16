Ready for Round Two? "The Worst Trip Around the World" Returns to Hulu for Season 2

The Disney+ international series is back for a second go-around.

Hulu has given a second season order to The Worst Trip Around the World, an international comedy docu-reality series hosted by Juanpa Zurita.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that The Worst Trip Around the World will be returning for a second season, with host Juanpa Zurita returning as host.

The eight episode series follows Zurita as he attempts to circumnavigate the globe in a single-engine plane (with no bathroom) alongside record-breaking pilot Matt Guthmiller, inviting his influencer friends to join him in crazy and extreme adventures in each country he lands on.

His guests included Chinguamiga, Facundo, Lele Pons, Esen Alva, Daniela Rodrice, Jair Sánchez, Harold Azuara, and Daniel Sosa.

Across the show’s first season, Zurita traveled to Las Vegas, Cuba, Costa Rica, Iceland, Morocco, Romania, Vietnam, and Japan. Some of his adventures included exploring underground caves, handling crocodiles, being a part of a Viking battle re-enactment, and practicing Sumo wrestling.

Destinations that Zurita will visiting in Season 2 include Alaska, Ireland, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Colombia, Riviera Maya, and Korea.

A guest from Season 1 will return to bring the adventure to a full-circle moment.

All episodes from the first season are now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

