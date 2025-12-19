Video / Photos: Yes! Enormous "Home Alone" Gingerbread House Sets Guinness World Record in Hollywood

All month long, Disney+ and Hulu have been celebrating the 35th anniversary of 20th Century Studios' beloved holiday comedy Home Alone: first, we visited the Little Nero's pizza parlor from the film (converted from Prince St. Pizza in Studio City, California), and then we attended a screening featuring a conversation between the movie's star Macaulay Culkin and its director Chris Columbus. And today, in the heart of Hollywood, Disney unveiled an enormous Home Alone gingerbread house that was awarded a Guinness World Record-- with Laughing Place among the witnesses.

That's right, we were invited down to the intersection of Hollywood & Vine (where last month there was a jaw-dropping Percy Jackson and the Olympians activation) for a special ceremony honoring the Home Alone gingerbread house with the Guinness World Record for World's Largest Gingerbread House. You can get a tour of the area and watch the ceremony (hosted by The Great Christmas Light Fight host Carter Oosterhouse) in the embedded YouTube video below.

Watch "Home Alone" Gingerbread House sets Guinness World Record in Hollywood:

Rewinding time a little bit, when I first arrived at Hollywood & Vine this afternoon I found the lot surrounded by holiday-season ads for Hulu On Disney+.

The entrance to the area was marked by a light tunnel and some festive decorations.

Just inside the entrance, I found an enlarged copy of Kevin McCallister's "Battle Plan" from Home Alone, along with a fake tarantula in an aquarium and replicas of some other famous props from the film.

On hand at the site were members of the United States Marines, representing Toys for Tots. There was also a fun Home Alone 35th anniversary photo op that placed guests inside a whirlwind of feathers.

One of the coolest features of this activation was getting to see two of the most recognizable vehicles from Home Alone: Harry and Marv's plumbing van and the Little Nero's pizza delivery car. I don't believe these are the originals from the film, but they sure looked like them-- they even got the detail of Marv's snowglobe collection on the dashboard, plus the McCallisters' lawn jockey, of course.

Another photo op was available in promotion of holiday-season programming via Hulu On Disney+.

At this event, guests were invited to decorate their own gingerbread houses.

Now let's take a look at the much larger Home Alone-inspired gingerbread house that officially set the Guinness World Record this evening.

Me for scale.

Attendees of this afternoon's event were provided with hot cocoa, pretzels, and gingerbread men cookies.

At the end of the Guinness World Records ceremony, Carter Oosterhouse led a countdown to turn on the lights. As the sun continued to set in Hollywood, the Home Alone gingerbread house looked even more merry for the holidays, and later on in the evening the general public was allowed entry to check it out in person. Tomorrow (Friday, December 19th) the activation will also be open to the public from 4:30 PM to 9:30 PM Pacific Time. If you happen to be in the area, I recommend swinging by. It's pretty neat! And Merry Christmas... ya filthy animals.

Home Alone is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.