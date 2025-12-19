Honky-Tonk Drama: Sony Developing New Show Inspired by Miranda Lambert's Music for Hulu

The project is being spearheaded by Judalina Neria, who has worked on numerous popular TV shows.

Sony Pictures Television is developing a new series for Hulu inspired by the music of country superstar Miranda Lambert.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that an untitled Miranda Lambert project is development from Sony Pictures TV for Hulu.

Judalina Neria, who is developing a Bewitched reimagining for Fox and has worked on shows such as The Boys, The Morning Show and The Flash, will showrun, write and executive produce the new project through her overall deal with Sony.

The show is being described as Big Little Lies gone honky-tonk, following a messy female friendship as one friend helps the other escape her abusive marriage. But when they try to start over in a small Texas town, their past will threaten to catch up to them, and they’ll discover their new home has as many secrets as they do.

Lambert will executive produce, along with Marion Kraft’s Shopkeeper Management, which reps the artist.

Lambert herself is a three-time Grammy winner, and her latest album, Postcards from Texas, continued her streak of 10 consecutive Top 10s on the Top Country Albums chart.

More Hulu News:

Just ahead of the show's return next week, Hulu has shared that The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball has been renewed for two more seasons.

The trailer for Bertie Gregory's latest National Geographic special, Cheetahs Up Close, has debuted.

The Television Critics Association has unveiled its first-ever “TCA Approved: 10 Best Shows of the Year” list, which features four Disney-owned series.

In less than a month, fans will be able to jump back into the drama of Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco with the Season 3 premiere of Tell Me Lies.