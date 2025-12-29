New Teaser Shows That Life is Still Unfair for Malcolm in New Reunion Event Next Spring
The new teaser gives us a taste of the mayhem to expect.
Get ready for one of the biggest TV reunion events of 2026 with a new teaser from Hulu for the limited series Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has dropped the new official teaser for their upcoming reunion event, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.
- Set to arrive in April, the new four-part special event finds Malcolm dragged back into his family after hiding himself from them for over a decade. It all happens when Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.
- The four-part event debuts on April 10th, 2026.
- The new event, originally set for Disney+ and now moved to Hulu, reunites reunites Bryan Cranston (Hal), Frankie Muniz (Malcolm), Jane Kaczmarek (Lois), Chris Kennedy Masterson (Francis), Justin Berfield (Reese), and Emy Coligado (Piama). Anthony Timpano has been cast as Malcolm’s youngest brother, Jamie. The character was seen as a baby and toddler on the original series.
- They’re joined by new cast members Keeley Karsten (Leah, Malcolm’s daughter), Kiana Madeira (Tristan, Malcolm’s girlfriend), Caleb Ellsworth-Clark (as Dewey) and Vaughan Murrae (Kelly, Malcolm’s youngest sibling),
The limited, four-episode event will also reveal the sex and name of the quirky family's sixth child.
- Linwod Boomer created the original series and returns as writer and executive producer on the revival. Ken Kwapis will direct all four episodes and executive produce.
