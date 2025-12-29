New Teaser Shows That Life is Still Unfair for Malcolm in New Reunion Event Next Spring

The new teaser gives us a taste of the mayhem to expect.

Get ready for one of the biggest TV reunion events of 2026 with a new teaser from Hulu for the limited series Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.

What’s Happening:

Set to arrive in April, the new four-part special event finds Malcolm dragged back into his family after hiding himself from them for over a decade. It all happens when Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.

The four-part event debuts on April 10th, 2026.