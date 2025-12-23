ABC Rings in the New Year with Coverage of the 137th Rose Parade

"SportsCenter" anchors Kevin Negandhi and Hannah Storm are returning to host the annual television event.

ABC will welcome in 2026 with live coverage of the 137th Rose Parade from Pasadena, California on New Year's Day.

What's Happening:

ABC will once again bring one of the country’s most celebrated New Year’s traditions to viewers nationwide, airing the iconic Rose Parade on Thursday, January 1st, 2026, beginning at 11 a.m.

The two-hour telecast will be hosted by ESPN SportsCenter anchors Kevin Negandhi and Hannah Storm, alongside veteran reporter John Naber.

ABC’s broadcast booth will again be positioned at the famed “TV Corner” at the intersection of South Orange Grove and Colorado Boulevards, where the hosts will guide audiences through the pageantry of floral floats, marching bands, and equestrian units along the 5.5-mile parade route.

This year’s parade will be led by Grand Marshal Magic Johnson, the Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer, whose legacy of excellence, leadership, and community impact will be celebrated by the Tournament of Roses organizers and throughout the broadcast.

In recent years, ESPN has continued to elevate its coverage with enhancements such as the introduction of a new graphics package developed in collaboration with EPIC Games in 2023.

Following the parade, college football takes the spotlight as the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential returns to ESPN. The 112th Rose Bowl Game will air at 4 p.m. and showcase a marquee College Football Playoff matchup between the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide.

