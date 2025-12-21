ESPN begins next phase in direct-to-consumer marketing with new creative, collaborations and more.

ESPN is launching the next phase of marketing for its direct-to-consumer (DTC) service with a fully integrated campaign featuring new creative, fresh collaborations and distinctive offerings.

What's Happening:

The new campaign, titled “Always in Season,” highlights ESPN as a year-round destination, reinforcing that when one sport ends, another begins—anytime, anywhere fans tune in.

In celebration of the campaign, ESPN is activating through a variety of unique brand collaborations, including partnerships with Best Buy, VIZIO, Uber and others.

New creative assets began rolling out across ESPN platforms as of Friday, December 19th.

Two new spots, “Always in Season” and “Always Trophy Season,” showcase a wide range of ESPN’s 47,000 live events annually across sports such as the NFL, college football, NBA, WNBA, college basketball, NHL, WWE and studio programming.

The spots are set to “All The Way Up” by Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana and were developed by Shadow Lion with support from ESPN Creative Studios.

Media planning for the campaign was executed in collaboration with Publicis.

What They're Saying:

Jo Fox, Senior Vice President of Marketing at ESPN: “‘Always in Season’ represents the purpose and promise of what we do at ESPN. Every day is game day. Every day is SportsCenter day. Every day is ESPN 30 for 30 day. There is always a reason to watch ESPN, no matter what sport is in season. Each day there’s another moment, matchup or reason to be a sports fan, and we’re here for all of it.”

More ESPN News:

ESPN has signed a new multi-year deal with The Heisman Trophy Trust, securing its role as the exclusive broadcaster of the Heisman Trophy Ceremony.

A new E60 special is set to take a closer look at how college sports operate in 2025, with Paid to Play: Understanding College Sports in 2025.

Sports fans who love analytics will surely want to start tuning into a Monday Night Football altcast that is arriving later this month on various ESPN platforms.

Veteran editor Roxanna Scott has been hired as ESPN's senior vice president and editor-in-chief, overseeing all of ESPN’s television and digital news-gathering.