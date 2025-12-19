The Heisman Trophy Stays with ESPN: Continuing a 30-Year Legacy

ESPN has signed a new multi-year deal with The Heisman Trophy Trust.

ESPN has signed a new multi-year deal with The Heisman Trophy Trust, securing its role as the exclusive broadcaster of the Heisman Trophy Ceremony.

The 91st annual Heisman Trophy Ceremony Presented by Nissan aired on Saturday, December 13th, televised by ESPN with ABC carrying the event for the first time.

The 2025 Heisman Trophy Ceremony drew an average audience of 4.3 million viewers, the largest since 2012 and a 69% increase compared to the previous year.

Audience levels peaked at 5.8 million viewers during the broadcast.

ESPN first broadcast the ceremony in 1994, which will extend ESPN’s association with the Heisman Trophy Ceremony to more than 35 years.

ESPN will continue to exclusively air the Heisman Trophy Ceremony each year and will retain exclusive rights to announce the annual Heisman Trophy finalists.

ESPN will also produce the Heisman Top 10 program and an annual Heisman Preview Show.

Disney Advertising will maintain its collaboration with The Heisman Trophy Trust to support sponsorship and advertising initiatives across Heisman programming.

Jeff Price, incoming Heisman Trust CEO: “The Heisman Trophy Trust is thrilled to continue its long-standing partnership with ESPN. For decades, ESPN has helped to tell the stories of the outstanding Heisman Trophy Winners, and we look forward to building on that tradition in the coming years. This partnership also accelerates our mission to harness the power of the Heisman to positively impact underserved youth, enabling us to donate millions annually to organizations that broaden opportunities for young people through sports and education.”

Kurt Dargis, Senior Director of Programming, ESPN: "ESPN is incredibly proud to continue our enduring relationship with the Heisman Trophy Trust — a collaboration that will soon span more than 35 years. The Heisman Trophy remains one of the most prestigious distinctions in sports, and we're honored to help present this moment to fans every year as we celebrate the very best of college football."

