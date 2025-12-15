ESPN Names Roxanna Scott as SVP and Editor-in-Chief

Veteran USA Today and Athletic editor will oversee all TV and digital newsgathering at the network

ESPN is making a major editorial power move as it looks to steady and strengthen its news operation across platforms with a new editor-in-chief.

What’s Happening:

The sports media giant has hired veteran editor Roxanna Scott for a newly created leadership role, elevating her to senior vice president and editor-in-chief, overseeing all of ESPN’s television and digital newsgathering.

According to Front Office Sports, Scott will serve as the network’s top editorial authority, with oversight of investigative reporting and enterprise journalism, and will be based at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

In her new role, Scott will report to ESPN president of content Dave Roberts and will be tasked with guiding editorial strategy across the company’s expansive TV, digital, and newsroom operations.

The position marks the first time ESPN has centralized editorial leadership under a single editor-in-chief spanning both broadcast and digital platforms, signaling a renewed emphasis on cohesion and journalistic rigor.

Scott brings nearly two decades of experience from USA Today, where she spent close to 20 years as a sports editor.

Her tenure included three years as executive editor and vice president, overseeing coverage during a period of significant digital transformation. Most recently, Scott served as managing editor of the daily desk at The Athletic, where she helped lead breaking news coverage across multiple sports.

Her hiring comes at a pivotal moment for ESPN’s digital newsroom, which has experienced notable turnover in its editorial ranks over the past year.

Executive editor Cristina Daglas was placed on administrative leave following HR complaints and later departed the company. Daglas has since joined the front office of the Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics. Senior deputy editor Elizabeth Baugh was also sidelined during the investigation and subsequently exited ESPN for a role in marketing, communications, and branding at Ring Magazine. Additionally, Heather Burns, senior deputy editor overseeing NFL coverage, has left the company.

An ESPN spokesperson declined to comment on the appointment, and Scott could not be reached for comment.

As ESPN continues to navigate shifts in sports media consumption and newsroom leadership, Scott’s appointment suggests a strategic effort to stabilize and unify its editorial voice across platforms while reinforcing its commitment to investigative and enterprise reporting.





