Review - ESPN 30 for 30's Boo-Yah: The Story of Stuart Scott Is a Portrait of Authenticity

Watching ESPN’s latest 30 for 30 Boo-Yah: The Story of Stuart Scott, you quickly discover the broadcaster’s passion to document his experiences and observations even when he wasn’t in a formal studio. Long before SportsCenter, long before the catchphrases, he was filming his own life: early days of his romance, the proposal, his daughters’ first years and more. Director Andre Gaines includes much of this personal footage, offering a glimpse of the man beyond the ESPN figure. With this candid, personal footage woven with the familiar clips from ESPN moments, it is clear that the Stuart Scott we saw in the studio was authentically him, while amplified slightly like a performer making sure the back row catches every moment.

That authenticity, combined with his storytelling instincts, became the lens through which he reshaped sports broadcasting at ESPN. It was not an easy path. I can recall some of the public backlash, including bigoted public reactions back in the early '90s, but the documentary shows the challenges he faced within ESPN, pushing up against decision makers. And through remembrances by athletes like Shaq, Charles Barkley and Kobe Bryant, we discover how much it meant to them to encounter someone with similar life experiences to their own. His approach brought a new energy to sports recaps, blending the rhythm and language of hip-hop with the stats and game narrative. It was genuine and trailblazing.

The documentary explores his early career at the foundation of ESPN 2, how he responded to internal criticisms and highlights how his coverage of the Olympic bombing in Atlanta elevated his role at the network. Through interviews with athletes and fellow broadcasters, we learn more about his role as a trailblazer, empowering other Black journalists to embrace their authentic voices and not shy away from colloquialisms or cultural references drawn from their own life experiences.

I particularly enjoyed learning more about his marriage to Kimberly. Seeing the videos of them together as their romance blossomed and hearing her describe his proposal as an invitation to build something together was truly charming. I was surprised to learn that, even though ESPN had requested he send a tape after one of their executives had seen his local broadcast, he hadn’t planned to do so. It was only a lost bet with her wife (not long after they wed) that convinced him to send it. Witnessing their partnership made it that much more disheartening to discover the separation and divorce that would come, and the impact it had on their daughters, Taelor and Sydni.

I also learned that Stuart Scott had wanted to play football, but an eye disease thwarted that dream. However, he carried that athlete’s spirit throughout his life. The winner mentality - “I can do this better than anybody,” - is an attitude I’m sure helped him relate to the athlete swagger he’d encounter. The documentary highlights both the strengths and the challenges that can come with that mindset. I was familiar with his tenacious drive and recalled stories of his dedication to P90X even while undergoing chemotherapy. What I learned during the documentary was how, in part, it was fueled by a desire to protect his daughters from worry, even when he knew he could not.

The documentary also provides a view of the many facets of strength during a cancer battle like Scott’s. It can be finding the energy to stand on stage and accept the Jimmy V Award at the ESPYs, despite spending the previous days hospitalized; delivering a profound speech that has and will inspire many; and allowing his daughter, Taelor, to capture moments at the hospital in his late stages of care during her photography studies.

While my husband and I wept during the stories of his death and the remembrances from family and friends, the documentary ultimately left us with the beauty of his enduring legacy. Stuart Scott’s devotion to being authentically himself leaves an imprint far beyond the screen — one that continues to inspire athletes, broadcasters, and audiences alike.

Please consider donating to the V Foundation. 100% of direct donations are awarded to cancer research and programs.

