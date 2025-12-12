Pay Homage to Scott Van Pelt: Check Out New T-Shirt Designs Honoring the ESPN Personality

The designs are definitely Winner$.

Fashion brand Homage is honoring one of ESPN’s most iconic sportscasters with a new line of T-shirt and sweatshirt designs.

What’s Happening:

Scott Van Pelt, one of the biggest names at ESPN, is the inspiration for a new lineup of shirts from Homage.

The vintage-inspired fandom brand has released 5 new designs honoring the longtime sports personality, all featuring the headphone and glasses logo and a screen printed signature.

Scott Van Pelt began his career at the Disney-owned sports network back in 2001.

He has been featured in several programs across the network but currently solo hosts the late-night edition of SportsCenter, hosts Monday Night Countdown, provides golf analysis, and hosts his weekly ESPN Radio podcast SVPod.

For those looking to rep Van Pelt, each shirt runs for $38 with the sweatshirt design coming in at $74.

Let’s take a look at the designs below:

If ESPN isn’t quite your style, Homage also offers an impressive lineup for other fandoms including Disney, Star Wars, The Simpsons, Marvel, and more!

Make sure you check out their official site.

