Christine Williamson Expands "SportsCenter" Role Taking Over for the Departing Elle Duncan

Christine Williamson is expanding her duties at ESPN while Elle Duncan is set to depart.

Longtime SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan will have her final hosting gig next week, with Christine Williamson taking on the role of co-anchor for the 6 p.m. edition.

Christine Williamson has been elevated to two marquee on-air roles at ESPN: co-anchoring the 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter with Kevin Negandhi and serving as ESPN’s lead women’s college basketball host, including the College GameDay Covered by State Farm franchise.

The expanded duties further establish her as one of ESPN’s top emerging voices across flagship news and live event studio programming.

With the 2025–26 women’s college basketball season underway, Williamson immediately becomes ESPN’s lead host, starting with pregame and halftime coverage of Penn State at No. 3 South Carolina on Sunday, December 14th (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN).

In January, she will headline Women’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm and anchor studio coverage through the 2026 NCAA Women’s Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona.

Williamson will begin co-hosting the 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter with Negandhi in January.

Meanwhile, longtime SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan will host her final broadcast with Kevin Negandhi at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 16th.

Williamson joined ESPN in 2019 as a digital host and has demonstrated versatility across multiple platforms over the past six years.

She currently co-anchors the 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. editions of SportsCenter with Matt Barrie.

She also co-hosts the popular Countdown to College GameDay digital show on Saturday mornings during the college football season.

She has hosted SC on Snap and contributed to a wide range of digital programming around college basketball, college football, and Heisman coverage.

Her growth continued as she transitioned to television platforms, anchoring multiple editions of SportsCenter and becoming a central voice across college sports.

A Tampa, Florida native, Williamson is a former collegiate volleyball player at the University of Miami.

Burke Magnus, President of Content: “Christine has earned these high-profile roles on two of our most important content areas – SportsCenter and women’s college basketball. Christine connects with fans through her energy, personality and knowledge of sports, and she’s proven throughout her ESPN career that she can anchor coverage at the highest level — both on SportsCenter and on the road with GameDay.”

