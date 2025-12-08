Get A First Look at NBA Stars Set to Appear in "Dunk The Halls" Later This Month
Take a look at these pros in a new way!
As we approach the big AltCast event later this month, we're getting a look at some NBA pros who will appear in this year's Dunk The Halls event.
What’s Happening:
- We are getting a first look at some of the NBA stars that will be featured in this year’s Dunk The Halls altcast.
- This year's Dunk the Halls will feature the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the New York Knicks, so we’ll get to see some popular players like Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell from the Cavaliers.
We also got that first look at the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
- Just like last year’s Dunk the Halls altcast, the virtual game will be hosted on an animated "Main Street, U.S.A.” in Magic Kingdom. In addition to last year's crew, Stitch will also be joining the fun this time around.
- The alt-cast will be shown on ESPN2, Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and the new ESPN App (via ESPN DTC or pay TV authentication) at noon ET on December 25th.
- Meanwhile, the traditional telecast of the live game will air on ABC, ESPN, Disney+, the ESPN App.
- Last year, 2024, marked the first year for the animated altcast, airing on Disney+, ESPN2 and ESPN+, which consisted of the CG-version of a live game between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks. Like this year, last year’s version took place on a digital recreation of Main Street U.S.A., with the likes of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Pluto joining in on the yuletide basketball fun.
- In his review of Dunk the Halls 2024 for Laughing Place, Ben Breitbart felt that the first attempt at the event was a lot of fun, despite some expected technical glitches.
- This is another of a series of live sports altcasts, which also include Funday Football with Monsters Inc. characters this year, and previous editions like the NHL Big City Greens Classic