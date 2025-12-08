Get A First Look at NBA Stars Set to Appear in "Dunk The Halls" Later This Month

Take a look at these pros in a new way!

As we approach the big AltCast event later this month, we're getting a look at some NBA pros who will appear in this year's Dunk The Halls event.

What’s Happening:

We are getting a first look at some of the NBA stars that will be featured in this year’s Dunk The Halls altcast.

This year's Dunk the Halls will feature the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the New York Knicks, so we’ll get to see some popular players like Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell from the Cavaliers.

We also got that first look at the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Just like last year’s Dunk the Halls altcast, the virtual game will be hosted on an animated "Main Street, U.S.A.” in Magic Kingdom. In addition to last year's crew, Stitch will also be joining the fun this time around.

The alt-cast will be shown on ESPN2, Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and the new ESPN App (via ESPN DTC or pay TV authentication) at noon ET on December 25th.

Meanwhile, the traditional telecast of the live game will air on ABC, ESPN, Disney+, the ESPN App.