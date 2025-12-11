Notre Dame Football Star Jeremiyah Love Takes Home 2025 Disney Spirit Award
The star is great on the field, but an even bigger inspiration.
An inspiring player from the University of Notre Dame, Jeremiyah Love, has been named the recipient of the 2025 Disney Spirit Award.
What’s Happening:
- A University of Notre Dame football player has been awarded a prestigious award this year, recognizing him as college football’s most inspirational player.
- Junior running back Jeremiyah Love has been named the recipient of the 2025 Disney Spirit Award, becoming the first player honored with the award from the University of Notre Dame.
- Several months ago, ESPN shared Love’s story on College GameDay, calling him one of the top playmakers in the nation.
- In that story, they also shared Love’s life before football, when his parents spent years trying to manage their son’s distinctive mannerisms and behaviors, meticulous but had trouble focusing, and adventurous yet complicated.
- Fortunately, they found that competition of all kinds was a great outlet, driving him to excellence.
- The University adds, that “His parents spoke with Jeremiyah’s doctor, who advised that while Love exhibited tendencies that could be considered to be “on the spectrum,” Jeremiyah should continue to operate as himself, with his parents’ support. It was important to not change Jeremiyah, but let Jeremiyah change the world. To this day, Jeremiyah is fully comfortable in being exactly who he is, and his talent on the field combined with his personality, his competitiveness, and his outstanding talent have taken the college football world by storm.”
- On the field this year, Love posted 199 rushes for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns, adding 27 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 6.9 yards per rush on the season. At the end of the regular season, Love continued to rank as one of the most outstanding players in college football.
- The university shared when Love was awarded the 2025 Disney Spirit Award earlier today (December 11th), saying he was awarded the prize last week in a special moment.
- His skills as a football player, along with the active role he takes in his community and his ability to inspire people around the country with his story, encouraging others to be themselves and embrace what makes them unique, all likely contributed to his receiving the award.
- This year, the award went to one deserving person, but last year’s award went to 29 inspirational individuals, and you can read about those 2024 Disney Spirit Award winners.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com