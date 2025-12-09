ESPN's MLB 2026 Lineup: Season Slate Kicks Off on Jackie Robinson Day
ESPN is exclusive home of MLB’s second-half opener and the MLB Little League Classic.
ESPN has announced additional Major League Baseball game selections for key dates during the 2026 regular season.
What's Happening:
- ESPN will begin its new 30-game regular season slate on Wednesday, April 15th (Jackie Robinson Day) with the New York Mets vs. the reigning World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at 10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium.
- ESPN will exclusively air a special Memorial Day matchup on Monday, May 25th, featuring the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge vs. the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt, Jr., at 3:30 p.m. ET from Kauffman Stadium.
- These games join two previously announced key MLB dates for ESPN in 2026.
- On Thursday, July 16th, the New York Mets visit the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB’s second-half opener, airing exclusively on ESPN at 7 p.m.
- ESPN will continue as the exclusive home of the MLB Little League Classic presented by New York Life from Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
- The 2026 MLB Little League Classic features the Atlanta Braves vs. the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, August 23rd at 7 p.m.
More ESPN News:
- As we approach the big AltCast event later this month, we're getting a look at some NBA pros who will appear in this year's Dunk the Halls event.
- Longtime reporter at ESPN, Jesse Rogers, has signed a multi-year deal, extending his time at the network covering Major League Baseball for years to come.
- Move over Bahamas Bowl! For the first time ever, the Xbox Bowl will take place this December, showcasing future NFL talent in one of ESPN’s 17 post season college football games.
- The imaginative fun of Monsters Funday Football is set to extend beyond the initial alt-cast on December 8th and into subsequent editions of SC+.