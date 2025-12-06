Gaming Meets Gaming: ESPN's First-Ever Xbox Bowl Replaces Bahamas Bowl, Airing this Month

Move over Bahamas Bowl! For the first time ever, the Xbox Bowl will take place this December, showcasing future NFL talent in one of ESPN’s 17 post season college football games.

What’s Happening:

The first Xbox Bowl kicks off Thursday, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. ET at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and will be shown on ESPN2.

Missouri State, representing Conference USA, reaches a bowl game for the first time in school history.

Arkansas State, from the Sun Belt, arrives with experience, marking its third straight bowl appearance and 13th as an FBS program.

Xbox comes in as the new title sponsor, adding gaming-themed elements and fan activities throughout the event.

Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor leads the Red Wolves with 49 career touchdown passes and a new single-season school record of 316 completions.

Missouri State finished 7–5 in its first season at the FBS level, highlighted by five straight conference wins and a victory over defending Sun Belt champion Marshall.

Bears quarterback Jacob Clark, a Rockwall, Texas native, enters the game with more than 7,500 career passing yards and 60 touchdowns as he tries to guide the team to its first bowl win.

The Xbox Bowl replaces the Bahamas Bowl and becomes part of ESPN Events’ lineup of 17 postseason college football games.

What They’re Saying:

Sean Johnson, Executive Director of the Xbox Bowl: “We’re proud to welcome Xbox as the title sponsor of this bowl game as their brand aligns perfectly with the excitement and energy of college football and especially the Bowl Season. Plus, we couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to host two great football teams to experience the Xbox Bowl.”

Chris Lee, Vice President of Xbox Marketing: "The Xbox Bowl is where the thrill of game day meets the joy of play. Teaming up with ESPN Events lets us bring fans even closer to the fun, whether they are in the stands in Frisco, watching the bowl game at home, or playing with friends around the world. Together we are celebrating the passion for play, on the field and in the ways people love to game, and reimagining what game day can be for lifelong players and for those experiencing the thrill for the first time."

Football with a Pixar Twist:

Get ready for Monsters Funday Football, this year’s character-themed football event.

The cast, which follows up last year’s The Simpsons-themed Funday Football event, will bring some of your favorite Monsters, Inc characters to the field through sideline analysis on the Cheer Floor and gameplay.

The special cast is set to air this Monday, December 8th, and you won’t wanna miss it!

