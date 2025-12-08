Veteran MLB Reporter Jesse Rogers Extends Contract at ESPN
The long-time reporter specializes in his Chicago home teams.
Long-Time reported at ESPN, Jesse Rogers, has signed a multi-year deal, extending his time at the network covering Major League Baseball for years to come.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has announced a multi-year extension with Major League Baseball Insider Jesse Rogers.
- The veteran reporter has covered the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox and Major League Baseball on a national scale for ESPN since 2009.
- Rogers’ reporting and writing for ESPN.com will continue during his new deal, and he will also continue to make appearances on ESPN’s Baseball Tonight, SportsCenter and select MLB on ESPN Radio broadcasts.
- In 2018, Rogers published his book, Try Not to Suck: The Exceptional, Extraordinary Baseball Life of Joe Maddon, co-authored with Bill Chastain
What They’re Saying:
- Jesse Rogers: “I’m excited to continue covering the sport I love at ESPN, telling the stories that matter most to fans and working with such a talented team of reporters.”
Jesse Rogers’ Sports Neighborhood:
- Rogers has covered major events including Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship and (in earlier years) Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup titles, giving him “inside-access” during historic team successes.
- He’s described as someone with deep familiarity and affection for the Cubs franchise, as he grew up as a Cubs fan, and writing was a chance for him to dig into what makes the team and its fanbase unique.
- In interviews, he’s spoken about how covering multiple Chicago teams (like the Blackhawks and Cubs) and working in radio helped shape his career path to ESPN.
- Now, as a longtime MLB correspondent at ESPN, Rogers gives fans inside-access coverage and commentary on one of baseball’s most followed teams (Cubs) and situations around MLB.
- His dual experience as a beat reporter, analyst, and author allows him to provide historical context, deep-dive reporting, and storytelling (offering more than just highlight recaps).
- With national exposure through ESPN’s web, radio, and TV platforms, he helps connect local team narratives from Chicago with a broader MLB audience.
