Disney Holiday Magic: Stitch Crashes "SEC Nation" to Raise Awareness for the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive
Can Stitch get himself off the naughty list?
On a recent episode of SEC Nation, one of Disney’s biggest mischief makers crashed the show to help celebrate this year’s Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN Citizenship shared on X an adorable clip of Stitch crashing a recent episode of SEC Nation broadcast in celebration of the holidays.
- The naughty, yet nice intergalactic “puppy” interrupted Laura Rutledge and Tim Tebow by dragging in a box of holiday toys.
- A part of his Disney Holiday Magic Tour, the Lilo & Stitch character arrived to help spread joy to kids and families in the Atlanta area.
- As a part of the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, Stitch is partnering with Disney VoluntEARS and Toys for Tots to gather toys for kids in need around the world.
- As he aims to get himself off the naughty list, Stitch has become the icon for this year’s toy drive.
- After finding out he was on the naughty list, the adorable alien has set out on a mission around the world to do good for kids everywhere.
- Out on his Disney Holiday Magic Tour, Stitch has visited places like Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital, Capitol Hill to meet with Marine families, Shanghai’s Children’s Medical Center, and more!
- You can check out the adorable clip below:
- To learn more about Disney Holiday Magic and Stitch’s Disney Holiday Tour, you follow along on Stitch’s journey or donate at the official Disney Holiday Magic website.
