Disney Holiday Magic: Stitch Crashes "SEC Nation" to Raise Awareness for the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive

Can Stitch get himself off the naughty list?

On a recent episode of SEC Nation, one of Disney’s biggest mischief makers crashed the show to help celebrate this year’s Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN Citizenship shared on X an adorable clip of Stitch crashing a recent episode of SEC Nation broadcast in celebration of the holidays. 
  • The naughty, yet nice intergalactic “puppy” interrupted Laura Rutledge and Tim Tebow by dragging in a box of holiday toys. 
  • A part of his Disney Holiday Magic Tour, the Lilo & Stitch character arrived to help spread joy to kids and families in the Atlanta area.
  • As a part of the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, Stitch is partnering with Disney VoluntEARS and Toys for Tots to gather toys for kids in need around the world. 
  • As he aims to get himself off the naughty list, Stitch has become the icon for this year’s toy drive. 
  • After finding out he was on the naughty list, the adorable alien has set out on a mission around the world to do good for kids everywhere.
  • Out on his Disney Holiday Magic Tour, Stitch has visited places like Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital, Capitol Hill to meet with Marine families, Shanghai’s Children’s Medical Center, and more!
  • You can check out the adorable clip below:

  • To learn more about Disney Holiday Magic and Stitch’s Disney Holiday Tour, you follow along on Stitch’s journey or donate at the official Disney Holiday Magic website

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber