New D23 Holiday Sweepstakes Features Disney Store Prize Pack
A new sweepstakes for members (both general and gold!) of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club can garner them a special holiday prize pack full of themed merchandise from Disney Store!
What’s Happening:
- D23: The Official Disney Fan Club members have the chance to win a special holiday fun prize back as part of the D23 Unleash the Holidays Sweepstakes.
- D23 Members can enter the sweepstakes once a day now through December 17th, at the official D23 sweepstakes site.
- The sweepstakes are open to all D23 members - General or Gold Member.
- The prize consists of a number of merchandise pieces, all holiday themed, from the Disney Store.
- Items Included in the prize include:
- One (1) Santa Mickey Mouse Cookie Jar
- One (1) Mickey Mouse and Friends Christmas Train Set
- One (1) Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Mixing Bowl
- One (1) Mickey Mouse Icon Ornament Holiday Wreath
- One (1) Mickey Mouse Holiday Wreath Ear Headband for Adults
- One (1) Mickey Mouse Holiday Convertible Crossbody Bag by Lug
- One (1) Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Throw Blanket
- One (1) Mickey Mouse Reindeer Holiday Plush
