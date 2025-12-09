New D23 Holiday Sweepstakes Features Disney Store Prize Pack

Or, just go ahead to the Disney Store if there is an item you REALLY want!

A new sweepstakes for members (both general and gold!) of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club can garner them a special holiday prize pack full of themed merchandise from Disney Store!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club members have the chance to win a special holiday fun prize back as part of the D23 Unleash the Holidays Sweepstakes.

D23 Members can enter the sweepstakes once a day now through December 17th, at the official D23 sweepstakes site.

The sweepstakes are open to all D23 members - General or Gold Member.

The prize consists of a number of merchandise pieces, all holiday themed, from the Disney Store.

Items Included in the prize include: One (1) Santa Mickey Mouse Cookie Jar One (1) Mickey Mouse and Friends Christmas Train Set One (1) Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Mixing Bowl One (1) Mickey Mouse Icon Ornament Holiday Wreath One (1) Mickey Mouse Holiday Wreath Ear Headband for Adults One (1) Mickey Mouse Holiday Convertible Crossbody Bag by Lug One (1) Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Throw Blanket One (1) Mickey Mouse Reindeer Holiday Plush



Don’t want to risk losing the contest and want to get a specific item now? Check out the links below, where the products are still available at Disney Store.





