High School Basketball Analyst Paul Biancardi Signs New Multi-Year Agreement with ESPN

Biancardi will continue as ESPN's lead analyst for high school basketball coverage across their many platforms.
ESPN has re-signed high school basketball analyst Paul Biancardi to a new multi-year agreement, reaffirming his central role in the network’s prep basketball coverage.

What's Happening:

  • Biancardi will continue serving as the lead analyst for ESPN’s high school basketball coverage, contributing across all platforms including TV, digital, and social.
  • He remains ESPN’s National Recruiting Director for boys high school basketball, overseeing player evaluations, rankings, and long-term scouting strategy for the ESPN 100, ESPN 60, and ESPN 25 lists.
  • Biancardi will continue to appear as a college basketball analyst for select games, offering insights informed by his extensive recruiting and coaching background.
  • With this renewal, ESPN reinforces Biancardi’s status as one of the country’s most trusted voices in high school basketball talent evaluation and analysis.
  • Biancardi first joined ESPN in 2006 as a college and high school basketball analyst, bringing his decades of experience as a coach, recruiter, and broadcaster to help shape ESPN’s comprehensive coverage of emerging basketball stars.
  • Prior to joining ESPN, Biancardi was the head coach at Wright State University, where he was named Horizon League Coach of the Year in 2004.

