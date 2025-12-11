High School Basketball Analyst Paul Biancardi Signs New Multi-Year Agreement with ESPN
Biancardi will continue as ESPN's lead analyst for high school basketball coverage across their many platforms.
ESPN has re-signed high school basketball analyst Paul Biancardi to a new multi-year agreement, reaffirming his central role in the network’s prep basketball coverage.
What's Happening:
- Biancardi will continue serving as the lead analyst for ESPN’s high school basketball coverage, contributing across all platforms including TV, digital, and social.
- He remains ESPN’s National Recruiting Director for boys high school basketball, overseeing player evaluations, rankings, and long-term scouting strategy for the ESPN 100, ESPN 60, and ESPN 25 lists.
- Biancardi will continue to appear as a college basketball analyst for select games, offering insights informed by his extensive recruiting and coaching background.
- With this renewal, ESPN reinforces Biancardi’s status as one of the country’s most trusted voices in high school basketball talent evaluation and analysis.
- Biancardi first joined ESPN in 2006 as a college and high school basketball analyst, bringing his decades of experience as a coach, recruiter, and broadcaster to help shape ESPN’s comprehensive coverage of emerging basketball stars.
- Prior to joining ESPN, Biancardi was the head coach at Wright State University, where he was named Horizon League Coach of the Year in 2004.
