ESPN Recruits Emmy Winner Talaya Gaines for Leadership Role

This marks a homecoming for Gaines, who previously spent 14 years at ESPN.

ESPN has announced the hiring of three-time Emmy Award-winning sports media executive Talaya Gaines as Vice President, Talent Relations and Development.

What's Happening:

Gaines brings 18 years of industry experience and returns to ESPN after serving as Vice President, Content Strategy and Original Programming at MSG Networks.

She previously spent 14 years at ESPN, most recently as Managing Producer for ESPN+ and Original Content.

Gaines will officially begin her new role on January 5th, 2026.

In her position, she will oversee the management, development, and recruitment of on-air and production talent. She will work closely with ESPN’s content leadership team.

Gaines will report to Freddy Rolón, ESPN Head of Global Sports and Talent Office.

Gaines’ leadership was recently recognized by Essence Magazine as part of its The Women’s Playbook issue. She was also named one of Cynopsis’ Top Women in Media in 2024.

As part of ESPN’s Talent Office expansion, Rosetta Ellis-Pilie has been appointed to the newly created role of Vice President, Talent Negotiations and Policy.

Ellis-Pilie will also report to Freddy Rolón, ESPN Head of Global Sports and Talent Office.

What They're Saying:

Freddy Rolón, ESPN Head of Global Sports and Talent Office: “The expansion of our Talent Office is a significant investment in ESPN’s talent community. We have the deepest roster in sports media, and the addition of Talaya to our team will super-serve this exceptional group while strategically positioning them to thrive.”

