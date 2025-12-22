ESPN Recruits Emmy Winner Talaya Gaines for Leadership Role

This marks a homecoming for Gaines, who previously spent 14 years at ESPN.
ESPN has announced the hiring of three-time Emmy Award-winning sports media executive Talaya Gaines as Vice President, Talent Relations and Development.

  • Gaines brings 18 years of industry experience and returns to ESPN after serving as Vice President, Content Strategy and Original Programming at MSG Networks.
  • She previously spent 14 years at ESPN, most recently as Managing Producer for ESPN+ and Original Content.
  • Gaines will officially begin her new role on January 5th, 2026.
  • In her position, she will oversee the management, development, and recruitment of on-air and production talent. She will work closely with ESPN’s content leadership team.
  • Gaines will report to Freddy Rolón, ESPN Head of Global Sports and Talent Office.
  • Gaines’ leadership was recently recognized by Essence Magazine as part of its The Women’s Playbook issue. She was also named one of Cynopsis’ Top Women in Media in 2024.
  • As part of ESPN’s Talent Office expansion, Rosetta Ellis-Pilie has been appointed to the newly created role of Vice President, Talent Negotiations and Policy.
  • Ellis-Pilie will also report to Freddy Rolón, ESPN Head of Global Sports and Talent Office.

  • Freddy Rolón, ESPN Head of Global Sports and Talent Office: “The expansion of our Talent Office is a significant investment in ESPN’s talent community. We have the deepest roster in sports media, and the addition of Talaya to our team will super-serve this exceptional group while strategically positioning them to thrive.”

