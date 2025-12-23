ESPN Execs: Manuel Cerdeira Named New Vice President of Production for ESPN Deportes and ESPN Mexico

The VP has been integral to the network since joining in 2003.

ESPN veteran Manuel Cerdeira is stepping into a new role with the sports network, serving as the Vice President of Production in Mexico for ESPN Deportes and ESPN Mexico.

What’s Happening:

Manuel Cerdeira, a more than 15-year ESPN veteran, has been named Vice President of Production in Mexico for ESPN Deportes and ESPN Mexico.

In his new role, he will lead all production operations in Mexico, including studio shows, live events, and the Mexico Talent Office.

Cerdeira will guide the production strategy and ensure editorial alignment across ESPN Deportes and ESPN Mexico.

He will report to Rodolfo Martinez, Senior Vice President of International and ESPN Deportes Production.

Most recently, Cerdeira served as Coordinating Producer, overseeing studio and live productions and aligning editorial and operational efforts across Mexico-based teams.

His leadership has maintained high production quality while adapting to evolving multiplatform demands.

Cerdeira joined ESPN in 2003 as a production assistant and has held every major production role within the organization.

He was an original producer for the launch of ESPN Deportes, helping shape its connection with Spanish-language sports fans in the U.S.

For more than a decade, he led SportsCenter production and editorial strategy, expanding it into a multi-edition franchise with up to 11 editions.

What They’re Saying:

Rodolfo Martinez, Senior Vice President, International and ESPN Deportes Production: “Manu has been instrumental in the growth and evolution of ESPN’s Spanish‑language production across the U.S., Mexico, and Central America. His decade‑plus leadership of SportsCenter and his editorial vision across studio and live programming have helped shape how we serve Spanish-speaking sports fans across platforms. Manu is a respected leader and a true product of ESPN’s internal talent development. I’m excited to see him thrive in this next chapter—one that signals an exciting new phase for our ESPN Deportes and ESPN Mexico team.”

More New Vice Presidents at ESPN:

ESPN announced yesterday, December 22nd, that Emmy Award-winning sports media executive Talaya Gaines would be stepping into the role of Vice President, Talent Relations and Development.

Beginning her role next month, Gaines had previously worked for the sports network, serving as Managing Producer for ESPN+ and Original Content.

Read More ESPN: