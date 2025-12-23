ESPN's Drew Carter Talks Career and Disney-Themed Broadcasts
Carter will also be a part of this Christmas' "Dunk the Halls."
Popular ESPN play-by-play commentator Drew Carter appeared as a recent guest on The 06010: ESPN Communications Podcast with Alex Feuz.
What’s Happening:
- Drew Carter, ESPN play-by-play commentator and studio host, appears on The 06010: ESPN Communications Podcast with Alex Feuz.
- Shared on YouTube, the episode explores his career across his wide array of programming, including the incredibly unique ways ESPN has combined different properties into different sports, like The Simpsons, Monsters, Inc. and more.
- Drew Carter will call ESPN’s Dunk the Halls presentation on Christmas Day alongside Monica McNutt, which combines Disney characters with NBA action.
- He enjoys all-cast broadcasts because they are new, fresh, and give audiences a unique way to fall in love with sports.
- All-cast presentations have evolved since his first one, with advances like live animation and limb tracking improving how viewers follow the game.
- Carter’s first ESPN assignment was a Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion football game, which taught him key lessons about preparation and game-calling.
- His preparation process includes building boards with notes and stats, while focusing on what he can retain rather than just writing everything down.
- Carter advises aspiring broadcasters to never say no to opportunities, sweat the small details, and take chances, as those habits shaped his career.
- He credits a mentor named Matt for helping guide his career and notes that Matt also builds charts as a side hustle.
- Carter would like to see ESPN produce a Star Wars–themed broadcast featuring characters from the franchise.
- His dream broadcast partner is Bucky Barnes (the Winter Soldier), and he jokingly suggests having actor Sebastian Stan join him in the booth.
- You can check out the full episode below:
- This year’s Dunk the Halls will feature the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the New York Knicks, airing on Christmas Day at Noon ET.
