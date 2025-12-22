"Percy Jackson" Finds Their Atlas in Holt McCallany: Plus More Season 3 Casting Announcements

Atlas is expected to be the main antagonist of the series' 3rd season.

While Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians just hit Disney+, we have new casting announcements for several anticipated characters coming to the series’ third season.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is exclusively reporting that Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 has cast Holt McCallany in a recurring guest role as the Titan Atlas.

Atlas, known as the Bearer of Heaven, was punished by Zeus to hold up the sky after the Titan war.

Recently freed, Atlas seeks to lead Kronos’s forces in a renewed war against the Olympians.

Atlas will serve as the primary antagonist of Season 3 and continue to impact the series beyond it.

McCallany is expected to appear in six episodes of the season.

Season 3 is expected to adapt The Titan’s Curse, the third book in Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson series.

In the story, Percy must rescue Artemis and Annabeth after they are captured by Atlas.

David Costabile joins the season as Dr. Thorn, a strict military academy headmaster.

Dr. Thorn is a human disguise for a mythological figure not revealed to avoid spoilers.

Jesse L. Martin has been cast as Frederick Chase, Annabeth’s mortal father and a military historian.

Frederick and Annabeth share a complicated relationship that continues to develop in Season 3.

Additional Season 3 cast members include Levi Chrisopulos as Nico di Angelo and Olive Abercrombie as Bianca di Angelo.

Dafne Keen will appear as Artemis, with Saara Chaudry playing Zoë Nightshade.

Season 2 of the series is currently airing weekly on Disney+.

Season 3 is in production in Vancouver.

Season 2 follows Percy’s return to Camp Half-Blood as Kronos’s forces threaten the camp.

Percy’s journey in Season 2 leads him into the Sea of Monsters while uncovering new truths about his family.

Percy Jackson on Fortnite:

Gamers and demi-gods can jump into a brand new Fortnite Island celebrating the series new season.

The new map, titled Percy Jackson: Siege of Monsters, invites players to an island inspired by Camp Half-Blood, where children of mortals and Greek gods go to train.

Being invited in as demigods, players get to discover the identity of their Godly parental figure, gain powers, and make friends with other demigods as they battle against Scylla and Charybdis on the Sea of Monsters.

Read More Percy Jackson: