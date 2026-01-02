Saved by Mario Lopez! "Access Hollywood" Host Makes Appearance in Upcoming Marvel Series "Wonder Man"

Lopez explains the importance of "The Doorman Clause" in "Wonder Man" – which premieres January 27th on Disney+

Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez will be taking his skills and applying them to the news within the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Disney+ series Wonder Man.

What's Happening:

The Saved by the Bell alum shared his cameo from the upcoming Wonder Man series on his X account, also revealing that he will appear in episode 4.

Lopez talks about "The Doorman Clause," where those with superpowers will no longer be allowed to perform in major motion picture or TV roles.

This relates to the hero of the series, Simon Williams ( Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who himself has powers that he is trying to hide in order to make it big in Hollywood.

Marvel also shared a number of the images seen in this video separately on their own X account.

Wonder Man follows Simon Williams, a struggling actor with secret powers, auditioning for a role that hits close to home - a remake of the 1980 superhero film Wonder Man.

Sir Ben Kingsley reprises his role as Trevor Slattery, a failed actor who was propped up to be "The Mandarin" in Iron Man 3.

Additional cast members include Demetrius Grosse, Ed Harris, Arian Moayed, Lauren Glazier, Josh Gad, Byron Bowers, Béchir Sylvain and Manny McCord.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing the first two of eight episodes.

The full trailer for the series was released on New Year's Day ahead of the series' January 27th debut on Disney+.

More Disney+ News: