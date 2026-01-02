Saved by Mario Lopez! "Access Hollywood" Host Makes Appearance in Upcoming Marvel Series "Wonder Man"
Lopez explains the importance of "The Doorman Clause" in "Wonder Man" – which premieres January 27th on Disney+
Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez will be taking his skills and applying them to the news within the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Disney+ series Wonder Man.
What's Happening:
- The Saved by the Bell alum shared his cameo from the upcoming Wonder Man series on his X account, also revealing that he will appear in episode 4.
- Lopez talks about "The Doorman Clause," where those with superpowers will no longer be allowed to perform in major motion picture or TV roles.
- This relates to the hero of the series, Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who himself has powers that he is trying to hide in order to make it big in Hollywood.
- Marvel also shared a number of the images seen in this video separately on their own X account.
- Wonder Man follows Simon Williams, a struggling actor with secret powers, auditioning for a role that hits close to home - a remake of the 1980 superhero film Wonder Man.
- Sir Ben Kingsley reprises his role as Trevor Slattery, a failed actor who was propped up to be "The Mandarin" in Iron Man 3.
- Additional cast members include Demetrius Grosse, Ed Harris, Arian Moayed, Lauren Glazier, Josh Gad, Byron Bowers, Béchir Sylvain and Manny McCord.
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing the first two of eight episodes.
- The full trailer for the series was released on New Year's Day ahead of the series' January 27th debut on Disney+.
