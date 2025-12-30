Drawn to Live: 24/7 Disney+ Animation Live Stream Accidentally Plays Live-Action Adaptation
Fortunately, it only happened with this one title, given that there are so many it could have happened with.
Disney+ subscribers who tuned into a 24/7 stream to watch a hand-drawn animated favorite were greeted with a live-action adaptation this morning.
What’s Happening:
- Those who tuned in to the Animated Classics 24/7 stream on Disney+ this morning were greeted with a flub that left things a bit less drawn out than they expected.
- That’s because the stream is populated with, as one would expect, animated classics. When time rolled around for the stream to play the 1961 animated favorite, 101 Dalmatians, they definitely got 101 Dalmatians.
- Only, it was 1996 live-action adaptation of the classic animated film.
- Certainly, fans could expect to find that live-action film on Disney+ with ease, though it was a bit surprising to see it in the Animated Classics 24/7 stream, which - as the name suggests - sticks solely to the animated fare.
- Some viewers have noticed that this has been a flub since the debut of the 24/7 Animated Classics stream, meaning that the continuous non-stop loop has been showing the live-action version of the film and not the original animated classic. Some theorize that this could mean the channel would have to cease for a bit for a bit of reprogramming to put the animated classic in the appropriate slot.
- Fortunately, this seems to be the only title that this has been a problem with. Theoretically this could have happened with Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King, Lady and the Tramp, Mulan, Pinocchio, The Little Mermaid, and Lilo & Stitch based on exact title alone. Gosh, that sure seems like a lot, doesn’t it?
- The original animated 1961 film follows Pongo and Perdita, two Dalmatians whose puppies are kidnapped by the fashion-obsessed villain Cruella de Vil, who wants to turn them into fur coats. With help from other animals, the parents set out on a daring rescue that grows far bigger than they ever expected.
- The film was adapted into a live-action tale in 1996 which garnered its own sequel, 102 Dalmatians in 2000. Later, in 2021, the live-action film Cruella serves as a prequel of sorts to the animated classic, focused on the origin story of the villain, portraying her as a sort of antihero.
- You can catch all of these movies now streaming on Disney+.
