Head Back to The Grid When "TRON: Ares" Arrives on Disney+ Next Month

Plus hear that NIN soundtrack in DTS sound (where available).

The new TRON: Ares is set to arrive on Disney+ next month, available for all subscribers to enter the Grid once more for a new digital adventure.

What’s Happening:

The latest film in the TRON franchise is set to arrive on Disney+ in only a matter of days, helping kick off 2026 with a trip to the Grid.

TRON: Ares is set to begin streaming on Disney+ on January 7th, inviting all subscribers of the platform to experience the film from the comfort of their own home.

When a highly sophisticated Program named Ares is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, it marks humankind’s first encounter with AI beings.

Additionally, TRON: Ares will be the latest film available in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, featuring IMAX’s exclusive expanded aspect ratio for all Disney+ subscribers, ensuring that the filmmakers’ creative intent is fully preserved for a more immersive viewing experience at home.

Subscribers with certified TVs and AV receivers can also experience IMAX Enhanced sound powered by DTS, featuring the full dynamic range of the original cinematic mix.

The first two films, TRON and TRON: Legacy, are also available for subscribers to view on Disney+.



Binge The Trilogy:

TRON, originally released in 1982, was a groundbreaking film, famous for being one of the first films to incorporate large amounts of CGI. Directed by Steven Lisberger, TRON helped lay the foundation for the digital effects revolution in filmmaking.

Outside of tech, the story itself follows Kevin Flynn (played by Jeff Bridges), a gifted computer programmer and former employee of the company ENCOM. Flynn has had his video game designs stolen and is trying to hack into ENCOM’s system after leaving the company to find evidence that a fellow executive stole them. During his hacking attempt, Flynn is digitized by a laser and transported into the digital world, called The Grid - a virtual realm inside the computer. There, programs are personified as human-esque avatars and serve the Master Control Program (MCP) in gladiator-esque games.

Almost three decades later, fans got a sequel to the film (set in the same amount of time between them) when TRON: Legacy came out back in 2010.

In it we follow the rebellious son of Kevin Flynn, Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund), as he ventures back to his father’s old arcade/office after getting a strange message and gets beamed into the digital world himself while on a quest to find his missing father.

There, he discovers that his father has been trapped inside for decades, where a program in the likeness of his father, CLU, has taken control of The Grid, and is making an attempt to get out into the real world while the portal is open. Now, Sam must team up with an ISO named Quorra (Olivia Wilde), who has a mysterious origin herself and might just be the last of her kind, to stop CLU and get themselves back into the real world while keeping CLU out of it.

The new TRON: Ares opened everywhere back in October, with a story that ventures in its own direction from our last visit to the computer realm, following the advancements of AI and humankind together, coming from the Grid into the real world.

You can find out what we thought of the new movie in our TRON: Ares review.