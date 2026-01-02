Heartwarming British Short "A Friend of Dorothy" Comes to Disney+ in Europe
This is the second new short to arrive on the streaming service in Europe.
Another European short film has arrived on Disney+ in Europe, this time the Oscar-shortlisted A Friend of Dorothy.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Disney+ has acquired the British short film A Friend of Dorothy, directed by Lee Knight and starring BAFTA-winner Miriam Margolyes.
- The film is already available to stream on Disney+ in the United Kingdom and across Europe.
- In the short film, JJ (Alistair Nwachukwu) helps Dorothy (Margolyes) with difficult household tasks and provides companionship to his octogenarian neighbor, whose husband has passed away and son lives abroad. Her mercenary grandson is the only family contact she has, and JJ becomes a firm friend. Meanwhile, she encourages him to follow his dreams to be a stage actor through reciting and reading plays.
- The story of the short film was inspired by a real-life friendship between actor-turned-director Knight, his husband, and their late neighbor.
- A Friend of Dorothy's cast also includes Stephen Fry and Oscar Lloyd.
- This is the second European short film to be added to Disney+ today, following the Irish short film Brown Bread.
