Disney+ Acquires Irish Short Film "Brown Bread" for European Streaming

Disney+ has acquired a short film from Ireland, Brown Bread, following a successful festival run.

What's Happening:

Variety reports that Disney+ has acquired the Irish short film Brown Bread following a successful festival run that began with its world premiere at the Galway Film Fleadh in 2025.

The film is already available to stream on Disney+ in Europe.

Inspired by writer and director Shaunagh Connaire’s own experience of being unable to travel to Ireland from the U.S. to attend her godmother’s funeral, the story follows Áine (Katie McGrath), a woman whose return to Ireland from New York to attend her godmother’s memorial mass stirs up old tensions, grief, and unspoken affection in her rural family home.

Fionnula Flanagan stars as Betty, a proud but emotionally restrained mother struggling with her daughter’s return, while Dermot Crowley plays Áine’s father Seamus.

Connaire is a two-time Emmy-nominated Irish journalist who has produced documentaries for the BBC and PBS Frontline and has served as communication director for George and Amal Clooney‘s Foundation for Justice.

What They're Saying:

Writer/director Shaunagh Connaire: “Having my first scripted film acquired by Disney so early in its life is so wonderful. I wanted to tell a story rooted in Irish life but expansive enough to travel. To see that belief reflected in a global acquisition like this is incredibly affirming, and a reminder that small, specific stories can resonate far beyond where they begin.”

