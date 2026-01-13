Trailer for FX's "The Beauty" Scores Record Numbers as Series Debut Approaches
Imagine the numbers the actual series might pull!
FX has announced that the trailer for their upcoming new series, The Beauty, has amassed a record number of views for the network.
What’s Happening:
- The trailer for the new FX series, The Beauty, has officially become FX’s most viewed trailer in the history of the network.
- Clocking in with nearly 190 million views (as of press time), it seems that demand is quite high for the new series that will be arriving later this month.
- The trailer arrived earlier this month, with many folks likely watching it on repeat to catch all of the cast that appears in the new series, led by Ashton Kutcher, Evan Peters, Rebecca Hall, and Anthony Ramos.
- In the trailer, you can see the action unfold as the world of high fashion turns dark when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways. FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Hall) are sent to Paris to uncover the truth.
- As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences. Their path leads them directly into the crosshairs of “The Corporation” (Kutcher), a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly engineered a miracle drug dubbed “The Beauty,” who will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire - including unleashing his lethal enforcer, “The Assassin” (Ramos).
- As the epidemic spreads, Jeremy (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome, and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity.
Third in Line:
- While the full trailer for The Beauty may have scored record numbers in terms of views, it was actually the latest to arrive in a series of trailers and teasers for the new show.
- Notably, FX dropped two in-universe teases for the new show - one advertising the product in a style akin to a beauty commercial, and another featuring Kutcher in his role as “The Corporation” giving a message like a corporate keynote announcing the new product.
- The series premiere includes the first three episodes on January 21st, beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming on Hulu at 9 p.m. ET and on Disney+ internationally. A new episode of the 11-episode first season will premiere each following Wednesday on FX at 9 p.m. ET/PT and on Hulu at 9 p.m. ET, and two episodes in each of the final two weeks.
- You can also catch the series via Hulu on Disney+.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com