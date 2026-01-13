Paradise Awaits: D23 Hosting Early Screening of "Paradise" Season 2's Premiere Episode at the El Capitan Theatre

The complimentary event takes place on Thursday, February 19th, 2026.

D23 is hosting a special screening event for the second season of Hulu's hit series Paradise at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

What's Happening:

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is teaming up with Hulu to share a special early screening of the first episode of Paradise Season 2 for both Gold and General Members.

Tickets for the event are complimentary for both membership tiers, and go on sale on Thursday, January 15th, 2026 at 10 a.m. PT for Gold and 11 a.m. for General.

Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to three guests.

The event takes place on Thursday, February 19th, 2026 at 7 p.m., with doors open and check-in beginning at 6 p.m.

Included in your ticket to this 18+ event are: Exclusive, early screening of the first episode of Hulu’s Paradise Season 2 Photo opportunities, giveaways, and more special surprises One light popcorn & one beverage concession



More About Paradise Season 2:

Paradise is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs, and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.

Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV star in the debut season.

The trailer for the show's second season recently debuted, ahead of its return to Hulu on February 23rd, 2026.

Hulu subscribers can now enter for a chance to attend the Season 2 premiere of Paradise, thanks to the Hulu Perks program.

