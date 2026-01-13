Paradise Awaits: D23 Hosting Early Screening of "Paradise" Season 2's Premiere Episode at the El Capitan Theatre

The complimentary event takes place on Thursday, February 19th, 2026.
D23 is hosting a special screening event for the second season of Hulu's hit series Paradise at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

What's Happening:

  • D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is teaming up with Hulu to share a special early screening of the first episode of Paradise Season 2 for both Gold and General Members.
  • Tickets for the event are complimentary for both membership tiers, and go on sale on Thursday, January 15th, 2026 at 10 a.m. PT for Gold and 11 a.m. for General.
  • Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to three guests.
  • The event takes place on Thursday, February 19th, 2026 at 7 p.m., with doors open and check-in beginning at 6 p.m.
  • Included in your ticket to this 18+ event are:
    • Exclusive, early screening of the first episode of Hulu’s Paradise Season 2
    • Photo opportunities, giveaways, and more special surprises
    • One light popcorn & one beverage concession

More About Paradise Season 2:

  • Paradise is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs, and a high-stakes investigation unfolds. 
  • Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV star in the debut season.
  • The trailer for the show's second season recently debuted, ahead of its return to Hulu on February 23rd, 2026.
  • Hulu subscribers can now enter for a chance to attend the Season 2 premiere of Paradise, thanks to the Hulu Perks program.

