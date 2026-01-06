Hulu Perks Lets "Paradise" Fans Enter for a Chance to Attend the Season 2 Premiere

This is but the latest in a string of perks from Hulu.
A new perk for Hulu subscribers has been introduced that fans of Paradise will certainly want to pay attention to.

What's Happening:

  • Hulu subscribers can now enter for a chance to attend the Season 2 premiere of Paradise, thanks to the Hulu Perks program.
  • Enter for your chance to attend the premiere event in Los Angeles and uncover the mysteries deep beneath the surface of this thrilling hit drama.
  • One lucky winner and a guest will get a sneak peak at the February premiere with airfare and hotel included.
  • U.S. fans over the age of 21+ have until January 16th, 2026 at 11:59pm ET to enter for their chance to win.
  • Travel must take place between February 17th-19th, 2026.
  • Head over to Hulu Perks today to enter for your chance to win!

More About Paradise Season 2:

  • Paradise is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs, and a high-stakes investigation unfolds. 
  • Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV star in the debut season.
  • The trailer for the show's second season recently debuted, ahead of its return to Hulu on February 23rd, 2026.

More Hulu News:

