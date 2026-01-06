Hulu Perks Lets "Paradise" Fans Enter for a Chance to Attend the Season 2 Premiere

This is but the latest in a string of perks from Hulu.

A new perk for Hulu subscribers has been introduced that fans of Paradise will certainly want to pay attention to.

What's Happening:

Hulu subscribers can now enter for a chance to attend the Season 2 premiere of Paradise, thanks to the Hulu Perks program.

Enter for your chance to attend the premiere event in Los Angeles and uncover the mysteries deep beneath the surface of this thrilling hit drama.

One lucky winner and a guest will get a sneak peak at the February premiere with airfare and hotel included.

U.S. fans over the age of 21+ have until January 16th, 2026 at 11:59pm ET to enter for their chance to win.

Travel must take place between February 17th-19th, 2026.

Head over to Hulu Perks today to enter for your chance to win!

More About Paradise Season 2:

Paradise is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs, and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.

Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV star in the debut season.

The trailer for the show's second season recently debuted, ahead of its return to Hulu on February 23rd, 2026.

