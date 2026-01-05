Get Ready for the Poke With New Trailer for Thrilling FX Series "The Beauty"
The perhaps-all-too-real series is set to debut later this month.
FX has dropped a new trailer, more traditional than recent in-universe teasers, for their upcoming new thrilling series, The Beauty, ahead of its arrival later this month.
What’s Happening:
- FX has dropped a new trailer for their upcoming series that will be arriving later this month - The Beauty, starring Ashton Kutcher, Evan Peters, Rebecca Hall and others.
- You can see the star-studded lineup in the full trailer, which gives more of a traditional trailer for the new series as opposed to recent in-universe teasers that have debuted.
- In FX’s The Beauty, the world of high fashion turns dark when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways. FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) are sent to Paris to uncover the truth.
- As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences. Their path leads them directly into the crosshairs of “The Corporation” (Ashton Kutcher), a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly engineered a miracle drug dubbed “The Beauty,” who will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire - including unleashing his lethal enforcer, “The Assassin” (Anthony Ramos).
- As the epidemic spreads, Jeremy (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome, and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity.
- The series premiere includes the first three episodes beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming on Hulu at 9 p.m. ET and on Disney+ internationally. A new episode of the 11-episode first season will premiere each following Wednesday on FX at 9 p.m. ET/PT and on Hulu at 9 p.m. ET, and two episodes in each of the final two weeks.
- You can also catch the series via Hulu on Disney+.
