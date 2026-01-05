William H. Macy Confirms Long-Rumored Title of New Dan Fogelman NFL Series
The series is another secretive project from Fogelman.
Actor William H. Macy was on the red carpet last night where he gave some additional details on the upcoming NFL-based series from Dan Fogelman, including the long-rumored title of the show.
What’s Happening:
- We’ve known for a bit that This Is Us and Paradise creator Dan Fogelman has been working on a new Football-based series that will be coming to Hulu.
- Over time, we’ve gotten some casting details, but not many more details.
- However, at last night’s Critics Choice Awards, actor William H. Macy, who is also in the series give us a bit of a glimpse behind the notoriously secretive Fogelman curtain.
- Macy told Deadline, “It’s about a football team, nominally the Cleveland Browns. It’s called The Land because that’s what people from Cleveland call it. I play the owner of the team… They’re brilliant scripts. They’re Shakespearean. It’s about football, but, oh, my lord, the plots are so profound, and I’m having the time of my life.”
- The title had been long rumored, but never confirmed.
- The series itself comes from 20th Television and Skydance Sports, and is executive produced by Fogelman. In it, we follow head coach Danny (Christopher Meloni), along with Macy as the team owner Hank. Mandy Moore and Chloe Bennet are set to portray Hank’s daughters alongside other series regulars Sam Corlett and Tanner Zagarino as Danny’s sons. Chace Crawford will portray the team’s new general manager.
- The series will be a drama set inside the sprawling world of the NFL, and will be supported by the league itself, according to Macy. The actor told Deadline, “The NFL is completely behind our show, so we’ve got complete access. I’m optimistic it’s going to be something.”
- Additional details for the new Hulu series, like an official premiere date or any other timeline, have not been released at this time.
