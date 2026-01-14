Transform Into a Supermodel at FX's "The Beauty" One Shot Studio at Westfield Century City
A total transformation takes just one shot.
FX is celebrating the imminent release of their new series from Ryan Murphy, The Beauty, with a special event in the Los Angeles area.
What's Happening:
- Ryan Murphy fans in the LA area will want to head out the Westfield Century City Mall this weekend, as a special event for the new series The Beauty will be taking place.
- At FX's The Beauty One Shot Studio, you can partake in a complimentary photo session that will transform you into the face of the campaign.
- Reservations to attend are available when arriving at Westfield Century City Mall. There will also be a first-come, first-served standby line available.
- Due to the mature nature of the show, guests must be 18+ to attend.
- Check out FX's The Beauty One Shot Studio for yourself at Westfield Century City on Friday, January 16th and Saturday, January 17th from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
More on FX's The Beauty:
- In FX’s The Beauty, when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways, FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) uncover a conspiracy that threatens the future of humanity. The investigation leads them directly into the crosshairs of “The Corporation” (Ashton Kutcher), who will stop at nothing to protect his trillion-dollar empire.
- The Beauty is based on the 2016 comic book series written by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley.
- The first three episodes of FX’s The Beauty premiere Wednesday, January 21st, at 9:00 pm ET on FX and Hulu. Individual new episodes will continue to drop on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET through February 11th, culminating in a double-episode finale.
- The recently-released trailer for the series amassed a record number of views for the network.
More Disney TV News:
- The Good Place star William Jackson Harper has joined the cast of FX's upcoming limited series Cry Wolf.
- D23 is hosting a special screening event for the second season of Hulu's hit series Paradise at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
- The Tell Me Lies Season 3 cast breaks down accountability, grief, male friendship, and quiet queer intimacy as the show returns to Hulu.
- Now is the time to sign up for a Disney+ / Hulu Bundle with an incredible deal on your first month.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now