Transform Into a Supermodel at FX's "The Beauty" One Shot Studio at Westfield Century City

FX is celebrating the imminent release of their new series from Ryan Murphy, The Beauty, with a special event in the Los Angeles area.

What's Happening:

Ryan Murphy fans in the LA area will want to head out the Westfield Century City Mall this weekend, as a special event for the new series The Beauty will be taking place.

At FX's The Beauty One Shot Studio, you can partake in a complimentary photo session that will transform you into the face of the campaign.

Reservations to attend are available when arriving at Westfield Century City Mall. There will also be a first-come, first-served standby line available.

Due to the mature nature of the show, guests must be 18+ to attend.