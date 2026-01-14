Review: National Geographic's "Pole to Pole" is an Intimate Look at Both the Earth and Will Smith

After the success of Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, National Geographic is teaming up with another A-Lister! Check out as TV and film superstar Will Smith travels the globe in their new series Pole to Pole with Will Smith.

Will Smith has been a household name for decades, entertaining the world with his music, TV, and film performances. The legendary performer, like most of us, has a long list of people he looked up to. One of his mentors, Dr. Allen Counter, used to invite Smith on adventures around the world. Smith never took him up on that offer, and, unfortunately, Counter passed away a few years ago. Looking to honor the late “Black Indiana Jones,” as Smith refers to him, the actor is traveling across the globe on an unforgettable 100 day excursion from, wait for it, Pole to Pole.

Throughout the 7-episode series, fans will be able to watch the Fresh Prince head to the Amazon, the Pacific Islands, the Himalayas, the Kalahari Desert, and, of course, the North and South Poles. Through these adventures, Smith takes on incredible challenges, skiing through the South Pole, catching a giant anaconda, milking a venomous tarantula, mountain climbing, diving under the ice of the North Pole and more! Joined by a collection of scientists, explorers, and experts, Smith takes on some of Earth’s most incredible places as he honors his late mentor.

Having the chance to check out Pole to Pole ahead of its January 14th premiere, the Nat Geo series is an incredibly charming watch, in large part due to Smith. While it doesn’t transcend the exploration genre of docuseries that the Disney-owned network is known for, watching the familiar Smith tackle these daunting challenges feels like watching a friend. The veteran entertainer’s magnetic presence and comedic timing are well showcased throughout the three episodes I had the chance to watch, but, what was most refreshing, was the very intimate moments where Smith shares a personal look at his journey while discovering the harsh and beautiful realities of our natural world. Beyond the entertainment value, Smith also explores the changing realities of our planet’s ecological health, learning about atmospheric rivers, global warming, how venom collection leads to scientific discovery, connecting to other cultures, and exploring the beauty of nature. One of my favorite moments was Smith describing the Amazon rainforest like a club, mimicking a bass line to describe the never ending cacophony of noise found there.

For those who don’t like bugs, large snakes, and other generally feared animals, there are a few moments where you might not enjoy Pole to Pole. For National Geographic and Will Smith fans, Pole to Pole with Will Smith will be an undeniable addition to your watchlist.

Pole to Pole with Will Smith premieres on National Geographic on January 14th, with streaming beginning the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

