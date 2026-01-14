"Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" and "Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice" Get World Premieres at SXSW 2026

Both films debut March 27 to the rest of the world.

Two upcoming films from 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures will be making their world premieres at the 2026 SXSW Film & TV Festival.

What's Happening:

Searchlight Pictures' highly-anticipated sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come and 20th Century Studios' Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice will have their world premieres at this year's SXSW.

A sequel to 2019’s ridiculously fun comedic horror film, Ready or Not 2 has Weaving reprising her role from the original as Grace, who last we saw had survived a night of being hunted by her rich new in-laws as part of a satanic ritual that gave them their money and power.

This time, she's joined in her quest to survive by her younger sister Faith, played by Kathryn Newton.

The cast also includes Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Shawn Hatosy, Nestor Carbonell and Olivia Cheng.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come arrives in theaters on March 27, 2026.

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice is a hilarious, stylized, R-rated action-comedy about two gangsters and the woman they love trying to survive the most dangerous night of their lives. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s one wild ingredient added to the mix: a time machine.

The film stars Vince Vaughn, James Marsden, Eiza González, Keith David, Jimmy Tatro, Stephen Root, Lewis Tan, Ben Schwartz, Emily Hampshire, and Arturo Castro, and is written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski.

The latter film's world premiere will take place on March 14 at the historic Paramount Theatre in Austin, ahead of its March 27 streaming debut on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

More Disney Movie News: