"Nebraska" Unplugged: Bruce Springsteen Brings an Intimate Performance of the Iconic Album to Hulu

A minimalistic musical journey awaits on Hulu.
Experience Bruce Springsteen's landmark album Nebraska like never before with an intimate performance – now streaming on Hulu.

What's Happening:

  • As Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere begins to arrive on home media, Hulu has released an intimate performance in a minimalist setting of the iconic artist's equally iconic album.
  • The trailer for the music special, which is now streaming, features Springsteen performing the song "Johnny 99."

  • Last year's biopic from 20th Century Studios, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album.
  • Recorded on a four-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.
  • The film is now available to purchase digitally, with a physical media release on 4K Blu-ray will following on January 20th.
