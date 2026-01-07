"Nebraska" Unplugged: Bruce Springsteen Brings an Intimate Performance of the Iconic Album to Hulu
A minimalistic musical journey awaits on Hulu.
Experience Bruce Springsteen's landmark album Nebraska like never before with an intimate performance – now streaming on Hulu.
What's Happening:
- As Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere begins to arrive on home media, Hulu has released an intimate performance in a minimalist setting of the iconic artist's equally iconic album.
- The trailer for the music special, which is now streaming, features Springsteen performing the song "Johnny 99."
- Last year's biopic from 20th Century Studios, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album.
- Recorded on a four-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.
- The film is now available to purchase digitally, with a physical media release on 4K Blu-ray will following on January 20th.
- Check out Benji’s review of the film – which is a chance to see the creation of one of the most unlikely albums in pop history.
