"Nebraska" Unplugged: Bruce Springsteen Brings an Intimate Performance of the Iconic Album to Hulu

Experience Bruce Springsteen's landmark album Nebraska like never before with an intimate performance – now streaming on Hulu.

As Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere begins to arrive on home media, Hulu has released an intimate performance in a minimalist setting of the iconic artist's equally iconic album.

The trailer for the music special, which is now streaming, features Springsteen performing the song "Johnny 99."

Last year's biopic from 20th Century Studios, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album.

Recorded on a four-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.

The film is now available to purchase digitally, with a physical media release on 4K Blu-ray will following on January 20th.

Check out Benji’s review of the film – which is a chance to see the creation of one of the most unlikely albums in pop history.

