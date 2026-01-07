Production Begins on Season 2 of Hulu's Hit Comedy Series "Chad Powers"

Glen Powell returns for a second season of antics as Chad Powers.

It's time to put your game face on, as production has commenced on the second season of Hulu's Chad Powers.

What's Happening:

Chad Powers premiered on Hulu back in September 2025 to some critical acclaim, and production has now begun on the show's second season.

The half-hour comedy series, which is produced by NFL duo Eli and Peyton Manning, is based off of a sketch created by Eli for ESPN+.

The video, made by Eli and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions for ESPN+, saw the younger Manning sib don a wig and prosthetic nose to go undercover as a walk-on for Penn State University’s football tryouts.

The new Hulu series stars: Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers Perry Mattfeld as Ricky Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd Wynn Everett as Tricia Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson

Chad Powers is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Be sure to check out Ben’s review of the hilarious new series.

Fans of Chad Powers can show off their love of the show with a new collection of merchandise – now available online!

More Hulu News:

Hulu subscribers can now enter for a chance to attend the Season 2 premiere of Paradise, thanks to the Hulu Perks program.

Actor William H. Macy has confirmed the title and setting for a secretive new NFL series from Dan Fogelman coming to Hulu.

FX has dropped a new trailer for their upcoming new thrilling series, The Beauty, ahead of its arrival later this month.

Hulu is launching the new Tell Me Lies Official Podcast, recapping the first two seasons before diving into Season 3 with the cast, crew and celebrity superfans.