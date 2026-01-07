Production Begins on Season 2 of Hulu's Hit Comedy Series "Chad Powers"
Glen Powell returns for a second season of antics as Chad Powers.
It's time to put your game face on, as production has commenced on the second season of Hulu's Chad Powers.
What's Happening:
- Chad Powers premiered on Hulu back in September 2025 to some critical acclaim, and production has now begun on the show's second season.
- The half-hour comedy series, which is produced by NFL duo Eli and Peyton Manning, is based off of a sketch created by Eli for ESPN+.
- The video, made by Eli and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions for ESPN+, saw the younger Manning sib don a wig and prosthetic nose to go undercover as a walk-on for Penn State University’s football tryouts.
- The new Hulu series stars:
- Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers
- Perry Mattfeld as Ricky
- Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd
- Wynn Everett as Tricia
- Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny
- Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson
- Chad Powers is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Be sure to check out Ben’s review of the hilarious new series.
- Fans of Chad Powers can show off their love of the show with a new collection of merchandise – now available online!
