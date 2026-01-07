Truthstorian Lee Raybon is Back for More as FX Renews "The Lowdown" for Season 2

The pain of anticipation was temporary…and now it ain’t!

Ethan Hawke is returning for a second season of Sterlin Harjo's The Lowdown, as FX has officially renewed the series for a second season.

What's Happening:

FX has given a Season 2 order to The Lowdown, the acclaimed drama from Sterlin Harjo starring Ethan Hawke.

Production on the new season is scheduled to begin in Tulsa this spring.

The first season of The Lowdown, which follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist and self-proclaimed “truthstorian” Lee Raybon premiered earlier this year and has been hailed as one of the best television series of 2025.

The Television Critics Association named The Lowdown and three other Disney shows in their list of the 10 Best TV Shows of 2025. The show will also be recognized in a similar list at this week's AFI Awards.

The Lowdown follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist Lee Raybon (Hawke), a self-proclaimed Tulsa “truthstorian” whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble. While Lee’s no idealist, he’s fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city’s hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk. In season one, the publication of Lee’s latest exposé – a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family – is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg, and Lee knows he’s stumbled onto something big. Following a trail of breadcrumbs Dale has left behind, urging someone to dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding his death, Lee does just that.

The first season also starred Keith David and featured guest stars Kyle MacLachlan, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tim Blake Nelson, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Michael “Killer Mike” Render, Kaniehtiio Horn, Tracy Letts, Peter Dinklage and the late Graham Greene.

Check out Bill's review of The Lowdown's premiere episode – which you can stream anytime on Hulu.

