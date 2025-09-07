TIFF TV Review: "The Lowdown" is a Gritty Neo-Noir Detective Thriller

This review is based only on the pilot episode of The Lowdown.

Writer director Sterlin Harjo returns to FX with a detective story that features an unconventional hero in The Lowdown. In the series, Ethan Hawke stars as Lee Raybon, a rare book dealer, citizen journalist, and self-proclaimed ‘truthstorian’ who moonlights as a writer that exposes the rich, powerful, and corrupt of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Raybon is down on his luck. He’s divorced, his ex is moving on with another guy, and business is abysmal. Short on funds, and filled with ambition, Raybon has recently published an article about the history and corruption of the powerful Washberg family. This upsets Donald Washberg (Kyle MacLachlan) who is running for governor, and the article pushes Dale Washberg (Tim Blake Nelson) to commit suicide.

Raybon is curious about what would force Dale Washberg to kill himself, and as he digs into what happened, he runs afoul of skinhead enforcers and some wealthy people. His only ally appears to be in the form of a stranger named Marty (Keith David). The further Raybon probes, the danger mounts, and soon the carefree ‘truthstorian’ realizes that many people will go to great lengths to ensure that truth is not published.

Sterlin Harjo has always created thoughtful and layered stories that pack a powerful punch on the screen. For anyone who has seen Reservation Dogs, it is evidence enough of the strength of Harjo’s work.

I thoroughly enjoyed the episode, and while I know little about Oklahoma, Harjo brings viewers into the world of Tulsa with ease. It only takes a few moments of the show to get acquainted with the environment and the audience is off and running with the narrative.

Ethan Hawke plays a unique character in the form of Lee Raybon. He’s the typical lead character who has failed at most things, his marriage and fatherhood. He lacks any real income, is unable to pay his employee, and while he has a gift with words to expose the seedy underbelly of Tulsa, he angers the wrong people, and Lee is a walking target for a punch in the face. This sort of character has been seen many times before on the big and small screen.

One understands why Raybon would be a target because of the smarmy smirk and the unbelievable confidence that Hawke injects into the character. Raybon regularly acts surprised that he could be the target of violence, even though he spends much of his time exposing other people’s dirty laundry.

Ethan Hawke always brings uniqueness to his characters and Lee Raybon is a fresh look from a seasoned actor with incredible skill and range. Harjo orchestrates a meeting with Raybon and some very powerful people from Tulsa, and this opening barrage in the battles that will take place later in this episode and no doubt the series is the perfect hook to the show and will snatch the audience into this world. Hawke salivates in this moment, and we see the true power of his citizen journalist, and not the obvious failings and faults of a loser.

Viewers are compelled to care about Raybon, and while he spends much of the episode clueless about how serious the threats are to his life, there is so much depth that audiences will no doubt be anxious to find out what happens next in episode two. Having Keith David in a prominent supporting role is always a plus, and with Tim Blake Nelson playing the part of the deceased Dale Washberg, the supporting cast of performances flesh out the depth and noir to this thriller.

My one wish is that TIFF played episode two with the first episode. Now I have to wait until the end of the month when it is released on Disney+.

The Lowdown is a complicated narrative of deceit that is equal parts funny and high stakes danger. With a stellar performance by Ethan Hawke, the nefarious world of Tulsa is about to explored in all manners.