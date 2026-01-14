Bob the Drag Queen’s New Comedy Special "This Is Wild" Is Strutting Onto Hulu "Purse First"

The RuPaul’s Drag Race winner brings her third stand-up hour to Hulu as part of the streamer’s Hularious comedy lineup.

Bob the Drag Queen is back and sharper, louder, and funnier than ever! The Emmy-winning performer, cultural commentator, and comedy powerhouse is bringing a brand-new stand-up special to Hulu, continuing her run as one of the most dynamic voices in comedy today.

What’s Happening:

According to Variety, Bob the Drag Queen has a new comedy special, This Is Wild, premiering on Hulu on January 16. The hourlong stand-up special finds the comedian and drag performer, born Caldwell Tidicue, delivering her signature mix of razor-sharp observations, fearless honesty, and high-energy storytelling.

Best known for winning Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bob has since built an expansive career across stand-up, television, podcasts, and publishing. This Is Wild is produced by Comedy Dynamics and directed by the company’s founder and CEO Brian Volk-Weiss, who also executive produces alongside Bob and Cisco Henson.

“Bob’s new special is absolutely hilarious front to back,” Volk-Weiss said in a statement. “Bob is one of those performers who seems to have been born for the stage, and that shines through in her new special.”

The special joins Hulu’s growing Hularious comedy lineup, which features stand-up hours from Sebastian Maniscalco, Bill Burr, Ilana Glazer, Kumail Nanjiani, Jim Gaffigan, and more, cementing Hulu’s status as a premier destination for comedy.

This Is Wild marks Bob’s third full-length stand-up special, following 2020’s Live at Caroline’s and 2023’s Woke Man in a Dress.

She has also released multiple television specials, including Suspiciously Large Woman (2017) and Crazy Black Lady (2019).

Beyond stand-up, Bob has earned widespread acclaim for her work across media. Her HBO unscripted series We’re Here garnered a Peabody Award, a GLAAD Media Award, and Television Academy Honors recognition.

Her hit podcast Sibling Rivalry, co-hosted with Monét X Change, has earned both Queerty and GLAAD Media Awards. Most recently, she helped launch a new podcast, Quit Playin’, through her Purse First Studios banner.

Bob’s on-screen credits also include guest appearances on The Traitors, Doctor Odyssey, and The Simpsons.

In publishing, she authored the novel Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert, further showcasing her versatility as a storyteller.

Following the release of This Is Wild, Bob is gearing up for a spring and summer comedy tour while developing an entirely new hour.

