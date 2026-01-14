Bob the Drag Queen’s New Comedy Special "This Is Wild" Is Strutting Onto Hulu "Purse First"
The RuPaul’s Drag Race winner brings her third stand-up hour to Hulu as part of the streamer’s Hularious comedy lineup.
Bob the Drag Queen is back and sharper, louder, and funnier than ever! The Emmy-winning performer, cultural commentator, and comedy powerhouse is bringing a brand-new stand-up special to Hulu, continuing her run as one of the most dynamic voices in comedy today.
What’s Happening:
- According to Variety, Bob the Drag Queen has a new comedy special, This Is Wild, premiering on Hulu on January 16. The hourlong stand-up special finds the comedian and drag performer, born Caldwell Tidicue, delivering her signature mix of razor-sharp observations, fearless honesty, and high-energy storytelling.
- Best known for winning Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bob has since built an expansive career across stand-up, television, podcasts, and publishing. This Is Wild is produced by Comedy Dynamics and directed by the company’s founder and CEO Brian Volk-Weiss, who also executive produces alongside Bob and Cisco Henson.
- “Bob’s new special is absolutely hilarious front to back,” Volk-Weiss said in a statement. “Bob is one of those performers who seems to have been born for the stage, and that shines through in her new special.”
- The special joins Hulu’s growing Hularious comedy lineup, which features stand-up hours from Sebastian Maniscalco, Bill Burr, Ilana Glazer, Kumail Nanjiani, Jim Gaffigan, and more, cementing Hulu’s status as a premier destination for comedy.
- This Is Wild marks Bob’s third full-length stand-up special, following 2020’s Live at Caroline’s and 2023’s Woke Man in a Dress.
- She has also released multiple television specials, including Suspiciously Large Woman (2017) and Crazy Black Lady (2019).
- Beyond stand-up, Bob has earned widespread acclaim for her work across media. Her HBO unscripted series We’re Here garnered a Peabody Award, a GLAAD Media Award, and Television Academy Honors recognition.
- Her hit podcast Sibling Rivalry, co-hosted with Monét X Change, has earned both Queerty and GLAAD Media Awards. Most recently, she helped launch a new podcast, Quit Playin’, through her Purse First Studios banner.
- Bob’s on-screen credits also include guest appearances on The Traitors, Doctor Odyssey, and The Simpsons.
- In publishing, she authored the novel Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert, further showcasing her versatility as a storyteller.
- Following the release of This Is Wild, Bob is gearing up for a spring and summer comedy tour while developing an entirely new hour.
