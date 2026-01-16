February 2026 brings another packed month to Hulu, with buzzy originals, returning favorites, and a deep slate of movies and complete series joining the platform. From new seasons of The Artful Dodger and Paradise to headline-grabbing true crime docuseries and major catalog additions arriving throughout the month, here’s everything coming to Hulu in February 2026.

Hulu Originals

The Artful Dodger (Season 2) - February 10

The Artful Dodger returns, and he’s in deep trouble. He’s got an appointment with the noose, he’s being hunted by new lawman, Inspector Boxer, and if he sees the woman he loves, Lady Belle, he’ll be hanged. Meanwhile, Belle is determined to forge her future in medicine, driven by ambition and a love already hanging in the balance. With Boxer competing with Jack for Belle’s affection, the crafty Fagin drags him into their most dangerous heist yet, and a killer is on the loose.

The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story - February 11

When high school student Cassie Stoddart is found stabbed to death in a house on the outskirts of Pocatello, Idaho, the community is gripped by fear that a random killer is on the loose. Police retrace Cassie’s final hours and focus on three classmates that were the last people to see her alive. As the investigation narrows, detectives uncover a shocking buried video tape that reframes the case, raising the unthinkable question of whether 16-year-olds could have committed such a brutal crime. The new three-part docuseries premieres Wednesday, Feb. 11 (9:02-10:02 p.m. EST), on Disney+ and Hulu.

Girl on the Run: The Hunt For America's Most Wanted Woman - February 19

When convicted double murderer Sarah Pender escapes from a maximum-security prison in Indiana, a nationwide manhunt is immediately launched. Charged alongside her former boyfriend, who pled guilty, for the murder of a young couple, Pender has vanished, igniting fear, fascination, and a relentless pursuit that stretches across state lines. “Girl on the Run: The Hunt for America’s Most Wanted Woman” unfolds as a tense, real-life cat-and-mouse chase, following U.S. Marshals as they race to track down Pender before she disappears for good. As authorities close in, Pender relies on a network of trusted ex-cons and a well to do new boyfriend, Tom, to help her evade capture. Even after Tom realizes who Sarah is while watching an episode of 'America's Most Wanted' together, he continues to help her constantly stay one step ahead while the pressure mounts and the police close in. The new docuseries premieres Thursday, Feb. 19 (9:02-10:02 p.m. EST), on Disney+ and Hulu.

Paradise (Season 2) - February 23

Xavier searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city's origins.

New On Hulu in February

February 1

At Midnight (2023)

Baby Boy (2001) (25th Anniversary)

Baby Boy En Español (2001) (25th Anniversary)

Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon (1985)

Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon En Español (1985)

Big Momma’s House (2000)

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) (20th Anniversary)

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk (2016) (10th Anniversary)

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk En Español (2016) (10th Anniversary)

Black Knight (2001) (25th Anniversary)

Blended (2014)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Date Night (2010)

Django Unchained (2012)

Django Unchained En Español (2012)

Drumline (2002)

El Día Que Todo Cambió (2024)

500 Days of Summer (2009)

Fool’s Gold (2008)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters En Español (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Ghostbusters II En Español (1989)

Grandma’s Boy (2006) (20th Anniversary)

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

The Hate U Give (2018)

The Help (2011) (15th Anniversary)

He’s Just Not That Into You En Español (2009)

Hope Floats (1998)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I, Robot (2004)

John Tucker Must Die (2006) (20th Anniversary)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

Kill Your Darlings En Español (2013)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Kung Fu Hustle En Español (2005)

La Bamba (1987)

La Bamba En Español (1987)

The Lady in the Van (2016) (10th Anniversary)

The Lady in the Van En Español (2016) (10th Anniversary)

The Last King of Scotland (2006) (20th Anniversary)

The Last Song (2010)

The Last Station (2010)

The Last Station En Español (2010)

Like Father, Like Son (1987)

Like Father, Like Son En Español (1987)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011) (15th Anniversary)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Notorious (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

Sister Act (1992)

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Soul Food (1997)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

The Smurfs (2011) (15th Anniversary)

The Smurfs En Español (2011) (15th Anniversary)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Smurfs 2 En Español (2013)

Tarot (2024)

Tarot En Español (2024)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

12 Years a Slave (2013)

27 Dresses (2008)

Unstoppable (2010)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

What Happens in Vegas (2008)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

February 2

February 4

One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc — Episodes #845–891 (DUBBED) (Toei)

Chris Spencer: GOAT Adjacent (2026)

Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave (2026)

February 5

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3

Taking the Stand: Complete Season 4

February 6

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)

Splitsville (2025)

February 7

House Hunters International: Complete Season 200

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Seasons 12–13

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 7

February 9

The Good Place: Complete Series (NBC)

February 10

The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Clown in a Cornfield (2024)

February 11

Rising Voices: Complete Season 5

The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

February 12

Hazardous History with Henry Winkler: Complete Season 1

February 14

Cake Boss: Complete Season 10

Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 15 & 17

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 18 & 29

February 16

Beyblade X: Complete Season 2B (Disney XD)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife En Español (2021)

Smile (2022)

February 17

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: All 20 Seasons (Versant)

Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami: Complete Seasons 1–2 (Versant)

Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons: Complete Season 1 (Versant)

Kourtney & Kim Take Miami: Complete Season 1 (Versant)

Kourtney & Kim Take New York: Complete Seasons 1–2 (Versant)

Urchin (2025)

February 19

Girl on the Run: The Hunt for America's Most Wanted Woman: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

February 20

Watching You: Complete Season 1 (ITV)

The Astronaut (2025)

February 21

Chasing the West: Complete Season 1

Chopped: Complete Seasons 24–25

The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 5–6

Truck Dynasty: Complete Season 1

February 23

Paradise: Three-Episode Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City En Español (2021)

Pretty Cure: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Toei)

February 24

Tornado (2025)

February 26

Scrubs: Revival Series Premiere (ABC)

February 27

Spy x Family: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025)

The Accountant (2016) (10th Anniversary)

The Accountant En Español (2016) (10th Anniversary)

February 28

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Season 7

Cake Boss: Complete Season 9

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 18

A Killer Among Friends: Complete Season 1

sMothered: Complete Season 4

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7

A Journal for Jordan (2021)

A Journal for Jordan En Español (2021)

Kinds of Kindness (2024)

Passengers (2016) (10th Anniversary)

Passengers En Español (2016) (10th Anniversary)

Leaving Hulu in February

February 1

I’m Totally Fine (2022)

Something in the Dirt (2021)

February 3

Project Legion (2022)

February 8

Piggy (2022)

February 10

Summit Fever (2022)

February 11

Game of Love (2022)

Harmony from the Heart (2022)

February 18

Slayers (2022)

February 22

Medieval (2022)

