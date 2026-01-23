Review: Marvel's "Wonder Man" is a Wildly Entertaining Departure from the Typical Superhero Story

Ever since Avengers: Endgame put a perfect cap on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga back in 2019, Marvel has played around with different genres in their various films and television series. We've had horror, comedy and everything in between, delivered with wildly different artistic styles. However, all of them remained in the realm of the traditional superhero story, at least for the most part. Marvel's Wonder Man is a true departure from that.

The new series follows struggling actor Simon Williams, who strives to become the next big name in Hollywood while hiding his superhuman abilities. He befriends fellow struggling actor and former terrorist Trevor Slattery as they both pursue roles in a remake of the film titled "Wonder Man," a film Simon loved since he was a child. But Simon's secret becomes increasingly challenging to keep and Trevor's past certainly doesn't help.

Note: This is our spoiler-free review of Wonder Man. If you want to see spoilers, check out our recap of the complete series.

Wonder Man truly is different from anything the MCU has given us to this point. While the main character is enhanced and is literally trying to be a superhero in a movie, his abilities are very rarely actually on display. Instead, this is a dive into the mind of someone living with such a heavy secret and the impacts it has on their life. It's much more about the psychology of someone living in a world filled with superheroes than it is about superheroes. The series is a fun and refreshing look at the MCU and nothing like what we typically see from this universe.

And part of the reason this unique series works so well is its cast. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II truly stands out as he carries nearly all of the heart and soul of this series. While, at times, he delivers a truly hilarious comedic performance, its the dramatic beats in between where he really shines. From the realities of being a struggling actor to the completely ridiculous shenanigans that ensue for most of the series, Abdul-Mateen proves to be a worthy star in the MCU.

And speaking of those shenanigans, this series is also largely a buddy comedy. Roughly 80% of almost every episode is just about the trouble Simon and Trevor can get themselves into. The over-the-top antics combined with the Hollywood setting and practices give the series a vibe feels reminiscent of Apple TV's The Studio, though certainly toned down in terms of its adult nature. There are several moments throughout the series that are laugh-out-loud funny.

And of course, Abdul-Mateen is only one half of the duo that runs the show. Ben Kingsley gives us his best MCU performance to date, following up his appearances in Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings. While we get brief moments of actual drama from Kingsley's Trevor Slattery, he proves once again that he is simply one of the best comedic actors to have graced the MCU. We need more Trevor Slattery in future Marvel projects.

Wonder Man also delivers one truly unforgettable episode in particular. Without getting into specifics, the series explores the life of a lesser-known superhero in order to provide context for Simon's life. Throw in a very surprising and hilariously willing Disney guest star, and you've got a wildly entertaining episode that feels more like a fever dream than anything else. Something tells me we'll be discussing this episode in greater detail in the future.

While this new series is under Marvel's Spotlight banner - meaning it is largely detached from the MCU and doesn't require you to have seen all 40+ movies and television series - it does have plenty of connections. Of course, the return of the aforementioned Slattery is a big one, with his prior role as the Mandarin being a major plot point for this series. The Department of Damage Control - which we had previously seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, among other projects - also has a large role to play. There are also references to Captain America, Thor and even Skrulls in the series.

Overall, Wonder Man is an incredibly fun and refreshing story told within a superhero universe. It is a significant departure from anything Marvel has given us to date. It's also just wildly fun, with one of the best duos we've seen share a screen in the MCU. While superhero fatigue may keep some audiences from watching, you should know that Wonder Man is an incredibly entertaining series that anyone can enjoy.

All eight episodes of Marvel's Wonder Man will stream on Disney+ on January 27th.