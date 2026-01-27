First "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 Teaser Trailer Features the Return of Jessica Jones

Hell's Kitchen's got new problems and new protection on March 24th.

The first teaser for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is here, along with the reveal of the new season's March 24 premiere date on Disney+.

What's Happening:

Marvel has released the first teaser trailer for Born Again Season 2, giving us tantalizing glimpses at what to expect when the series returns.

Set to Childish Gambino's "Lithonia," the footage includes Matt Murdock and Karen Page certainly seeming to be in full couple mode -- or certainly couple-adjacent -- even as ongoing threats like Bullseye (seen about to enjoy a delicious looking milkshake!) and Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin, loom large.

Of course, Season 1 ended with Kingpin seemingly unstoppable as the Mayor of New York, using his Anti-Vigilante Task Force to hunt heroes like Daredevil. And in the footage here, the AVTF seem embraced by the city, even as we know Matt and Karen are gathering forces to take Kingpin down...

Forces like Jessica Jones, with Krysten Ritter making her long-awaited return as the character she played on Marvel and Netflix's Jessica Jones and Defenders series.

We also get a glimpse of Matthew Lillard (Scream, Five Nights at Freddy's) as his new character, Mr. Charles, described as an opponent of Fisk's. And after producers promised that Elden Henson would indeed be in Season 2, despite his character, Foggy Nelson, being killed in Season 1, he's seen too - with his long hair indicating this is a flashback set during the early days of the Netflix Daredevil series.

Marvel has also released a new poster for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, highlighting the new black costume Matt is wearing this time out, which finally features the DD logo he's known for in the comics but had yet to be seen with in the MCU until now.

Also of note in the teaser is that the AVTF are now all wearing a modified version of the Punisher's logo on their uniforms, despite Frank Castle making it clear how he felt about them in Season 1. Punisher won't be returning in Born Again Season 2, but we'll still see plenty of him, with Jon Bernthal getting his own The Punisher special on Disney+ and appearing this summer in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.