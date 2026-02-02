"Avatar: Fire and Ash" Gets Vinyl Soundtrack Album in March
Both the original score and Miley Cyrus' "Dream As One" are included.
The sounds of the Mangkwan Clan will soon be available on vinyl, with a new soundtrack release for Avatar: Fire and Ash.
What's Happening:
- Pre-orders are now available for the Avatar: Fire and Ash 12" Vinyl soundtrack.
- With a ship date set for March 4, the soundtrack features the film's score, composed by Simon Franglen.
- Also included is "Dream As One," the film's original song, performed over the closing credits by Miley Cyrus.
- Franglen has been with James Cameron's Avatar series since the beginning, working with composer James Horner on the the 2009 original and then taking over as the main composer for the film's sequels, following Horner's death in 2015.
- The Fire and Ash score included new themes connected to the Mangkwans, AKA the Ash Clan, and their ferocious leader, Varang.
- Currently in theaters, 20th Century Studios' Avatar: Fire and Ash has amassed $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office - the lowest grossing movie in the series and yet still among the 20 highest grossing movies ever.
